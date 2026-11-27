A cyber intrusion into one of the US Air Force’s largest cloud computing platforms has raised fresh concerns over the security of sensitive military information, including personnel records, logistics systems and data linked to the movement of weapons and aircraft.

The breach of Cloud One, a system designed to provide the Air Force with a centralised digital infrastructure, was discovered during maintenance work within the past month, according to people familiar with the matter who spoke to Reuters.

The identity of the hackers, the full extent of the intrusion and whether any information was stolen remain unknown. But the discovery has triggered disruption across the platform, with investigators from US Cyber Command called in to assess the damage.

One source familiar with the investigation described the incident as serious. “A breach here is a big deal,” the person said.

Cloud One was launched in 2017 to consolidate the Air Force’s computing requirements across services provided by Microsoft, Amazon, Oracle and Alphabet. It now supports dozens of applications handling everything from personnel information and pay to aircraft maintenance and military logistics.

Among the systems connected to the platform are Cloud-Based Command and Control, which brings together air defence radar and other data feeds from across North America, and the Theater Integrated Combat Munitions System, which tracks bombs and missiles across more than 200 US Air Force locations worldwide.

The potential exposure of such systems has intensified scrutiny of the intrusion, although there is no indication that hackers accessed operational military data or interfered with weapons systems.

One source said the attackers exploited a software vulnerability to gain access to Cloud One’s control plane — the central management layer governing the wider platform.

The source compared it to a universal remote control, explaining that access could theoretically allow intruders to examine the operational status of military aircraft or track the movement of spare parts. It remains unclear whether the hackers used their access for either purpose.

The breach has already caused significant operational disruption. Efforts to migrate back-office applications onto Cloud One, a longstanding military priority, have been paused, according to multiple sources.

Updates to applications already running on the platform have also been blocked, preventing Air Force personnel from installing fixes even as a fresh wave of serious software vulnerabilities has emerged across the technology industry.

Some users have reportedly had their administrator privileges revoked as the military attempts to contain the incident.

The Air Force declined to discuss the specific systems affected or their security status. In a statement to Reuters, it said: “does not comment on the ​security posture, vulnerabilities or operational status of specific networks and systems. We continuously take prudent measures to protect Department (of the Air Force) information, systems ​and mission capabilities.”

The contractor responsible for Cloud One also changed last year. SAIC held the prime contract until 2025, when Leidos took over. SAIC did not respond to a request for comment, while Leidos referred questions to the Air Force.

The incident comes amid a troubling series of cyber breaches affecting US government institutions. At least six other incidents have recently been disclosed, including two involving the FBI, a previous Pentagon data breach, the exposure of Department of Homeland Security personnel information, an intrusion affecting at least two intelligence agencies and a hack at the Treasury Department.

Cloud One itself has long been a target for hackers. In a 2023 commentary published by FedScoop, its leadership claimed the platform had achieved a “100% success rate” in repelling what it described as a “staggering” number of attempted intrusions.

“There is ​no room for error when it comes to security,” the leadership wrote.

The latest breach now puts that record under intense scrutiny, with investigators facing the task of establishing how deeply the attackers penetrated a platform supporting some of America’s most sensitive military operations.