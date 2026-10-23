Boohoo owner Debenhams swings back to profit after five years as turnaround gathers pace

Online fashion group returns to the black with £28.3mn pre-tax profit after warehouse and brand disposals help cut debt, as bosses target £100mn in savings and more than £100mn in medium-term profits.

Debenhams has returned to profit for the first time in five years as the online fashion retailer presses ahead with a sweeping turnaround, cutting costs, selling assets and attempting to revive growth across its stable of brands.

The group, which owns Boohoo and Pretty Little Thing alongside the Debenhams brand, reported pre-tax profits of £28.3mn for the six months to the end of August, reversing a £17.9mn loss recorded over the same period a year earlier.

Chief executive Dan Finley said the result marked a significant milestone for the business, which has been working to repair its finances after a prolonged period of pressure.

It was the “first time the group has delivered positive profit before tax since August 2021”, he said, adding that the turnaround was continuing at pace.

The return to profitability follows a series of disposals intended to reduce debt and simplify the business. These include the sale of the group’s Sheffield warehouse to rival retailer Primark in a £90mn deal, alongside the sale of fashion brand Nasty Gal to US company WSG Brands for $16mn (£12mn).

The transactions have helped ease the group’s financial burden as management seeks to concentrate resources on its core brands and improve operating performance.

“The turnaround continues at pace,” Finley said. “I see material opportunities ahead and we are fully focused on maximising them.”

The latest figures suggest the group is beginning to make progress, although the scale of the challenge remains evident. Gross merchandise value (GMV), the sales measure preferred by the company, increased by 1.8 per cent in the half-year period compared with a year earlier.

Growth was led by Debenhams, where GMV rose 14.1 per cent. Pretty Little Thing and Boohoo recorded more modest increases of 1.1 per cent, pointing to an uneven recovery across the portfolio.

The performance of the Debenhams brand is particularly important as the group attempts to move beyond its reliance on cost-cutting and asset sales. Stronger trading across its brands would help provide a more sustainable route to higher profits, rather than relying on one-off proceeds from disposals.

Management is targeting more than £100mn in pre-tax profit over the medium term and is seeking to secure £100mn in cost savings by next year. The company also told investors that “additional material cost reductions” were expected in the next financial year.

Those targets underline the central role of efficiency measures in the recovery plan. Lower overheads can help protect margins when sales growth is limited, but the company will also need to demonstrate that its brands can sustain demand in a competitive online fashion market.

The group’s strategy has involved reducing the cost base, selling non-core assets and focusing on its most valuable operations. The Sheffield warehouse deal with Primark illustrates the effort to unlock cash from physical infrastructure, while the Nasty Gal sale removes another brand from the portfolio.

The challenge now is to convert those balance-sheet improvements into consistent operating growth. A return to profit is an important marker, but it does not in itself establish that the turnaround is complete. Modest overall GMV growth suggests that the group still has work to do to build momentum across Boohoo and Pretty Little Thing.

The next phase will depend on whether Debenhams can combine further savings with stronger sales, without weakening the brands or customer proposition on which future revenue depends.

For investors, the half-year results offer evidence that the group’s restructuring is beginning to affect the bottom line. The swing from a £17.9mn loss to a £28.3mn pre-tax profit represents a marked improvement, while the disposals have helped reduce debt and give management greater scope to reshape the business.

But the ambitions set out by Finley are considerably larger than the latest result. Reaching more than £100mn in medium-term pre-tax profit will require sustained progress beyond the initial gains from asset sales and cost reductions.

Debenhams is therefore entering a critical stage of its recovery: it has returned to profit, but must now show that it can turn a leaner business into a growing one.

The message from management is that the turnaround is gathering pace. The test will be whether stronger trading and further efficiencies can deliver the next step in profitability — and make the improvement last.