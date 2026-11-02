Tucker Carlson warns Netanyahu is pushing US towards ‘a nuclear strike’ as it is ‘the only military option’

Donald Trump could be days away from authorising a nuclear strike against Iran, Tucker Carlson has claimed, warning that pressure from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu risks triggering a catastrophic global conflict.

The former Fox News presenter alleged that Netanyahu is urging the US president to use nuclear weapons against Pickaxe Mountain, an underground Iranian facility where Israeli intelligence reportedly believes Tehran has resumed uranium enrichment.

In a lengthy post on X, Carlson claimed the Trump administration could be approaching a decision with potentially devastating consequences.

“Under pressure from Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Trump administration may be within days of launching a nuclear strike on Iran,” he wrote.

Carlson argued that the facility, buried beneath approximately 300 feet of solid granite, could not be destroyed using conventional American weapons.

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“No conventional weapon in the American arsenal can penetrate 300 feet of solid granite to destroy the tunnels where enrichment is supposedly taking place. The only military option is a nuclear strike,” he claimed.

He added that an unnamed source had told him: “Bibi calls Trump about it every day.”

The allegations come as speculation grows over whether Washington will resume major military operations against Tehran following this week’s US midterm elections. Carlson claimed Trump could decide by November 7 whether to authorise a nuclear attack, although there is no independently verified evidence that such a decision is being considered.

Neither the White House nor the Israeli government has confirmed Carlson’s claims. Trump also said in an October 16 interview that he would not use nuclear weapons against Iran, adding: “I wouldn’t use nuclear. We don’t have to.”

Carlson attributed Netanyahu’s alleged determination partly to his political difficulties following recent Israeli election results, which he claimed had left the prime minister struggling to secure a parliamentary majority.

“Netanyahu must stay close to Trump. He needs this war,” Carlson wrote, suggesting the Israeli leader wanted American intervention to help secure his political future.

He further alleged that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and US Central Command chief Brad Cooper had faced pressure from Netanyahu to resume military action.

Carlson portrayed Vice-President JD Vance and Trump’s envoy Steve Witkoff as favouring negotiations, arguing that a diplomatic agreement with Tehran remained possible.

The potential consequences of a nuclear detonation, he warned, would extend far beyond Iran.

Carlson claimed radioactive fallout from an underground explosion could contaminate water supplies across the Persian Gulf, potentially affecting “100 million people”.

He also warned that American use of a nuclear weapon could establish a precedent for other nuclear powers, encouraging Russia to strike Ukraine, India and Pakistan to target each other, and North Korea to attack South Korea.

“After the first nuclear strike, World War Three is inevitable,” he wrote.

His warning comes amid separate concerns in Washington about the consequences of renewed military action. Democratic Senator Chris Murphy, after receiving a briefing on US military plans, described the proposals as “insane”, warning they could produce “devastating” escalation and damage American security interests.

However, Murphy’s remarks did not independently substantiate Carlson’s allegation of a proposed nuclear strike.

For now, the prospect of an American nuclear attack remains an unverified claim. But Carlson’s intervention has intensified an already fraught debate over whether Trump will pursue diplomacy or escalate the confrontation with Tehran.