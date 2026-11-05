Trump faces one-in-three impeachment risk as Republican midterm disaster threatens his presidency

Donald Trump faces a growing threat to his political survival after bookmakers placed the probability of him being impeached before the end of his presidential term at one in three, following a devastating midterm election defeat for Republicans.

The latest assessment from Betway reflects mounting uncertainty over the president’s future as Democrats prepare to use their newly strengthened position in Congress to challenge his administration and investigate its conduct.

The Republican Party’s losses in the midterms have intensified questions about Trump’s political authority, with Democrats capitalising on voter frustration over the economy, the Iran war and a series of controversies surrounding the White House.

The prospect of impeachment has become an increasingly prominent feature of the political debate as the president faces a hostile Congress and growing pressure from opponents seeking greater scrutiny of his administration.

Lewis Knowles of Betway said the latest odds suggested Trump’s position was becoming increasingly precarious.

“Trump is shaping up to have an uncertain future in the White House, with our current odds suggesting there’s a 1 in 3 chance that he will be impeached before he gets the chance to finish his term as President.

“This comes amid growing political pressure after the midterm elections, which have highlighted that support in the Republican party is quickly dwindling.”

The bookmaker’s assessment points to the scale of the political uncertainty confronting Trump, although betting odds are not a prediction of what Congress will ultimately decide. They reflect market sentiment and can change as political developments unfold.

Democratic control of Congress will give the opposition greater opportunities to investigate the administration, demand government documents, summon witnesses and scrutinise spending. Such inquiries could generate sustained political pressure on the president even without an impeachment vote.

An impeachment process would also face significant constitutional hurdles. While the House can approve articles of impeachment by a simple majority, removing a president requires a two-thirds majority in the Senate.

For Trump, the danger may therefore extend beyond the immediate prospect of removal. A prolonged congressional confrontation could undermine his ability to advance legislation, intensify divisions within the Republican Party and weaken his influence over the remainder of his presidency.

The one-in-three odds capture a striking shift in the political climate: a president who entered the midterm campaign seeking to consolidate Republican power now faces the prospect of spending the rest of his term fighting to defend his own position.