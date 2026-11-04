Trump told to ‘lawyer up’ and threatens to be ‘Mr Veto’ as he faces congressional investigations

Donald Trump has vowed to wield his presidential veto power against Democratic legislation after a crushing midterm election defeat stripped Republicans of control of both chambers of Congress, setting the stage for an increasingly bitter confrontation between the White House and its political opponents.

The president embraced the nickname “Mr Veto” as he sought to project defiance after a result that has delivered Democrats a historic victory and handed them control of the House of Representatives and Senate.

The scale of the rout has left Republicans questioning their political future, while emboldened Democrats are preparing to use their new power to scrutinise the administration and challenge its agenda.

The result represents a dramatic reversal of fortunes for a party that had appeared firmly positioned to retain control only months ago. Although official results were still being finalised, Democratic candidates had secured a series of significant victories, including seats flipped in North and South Carolina.

The turnout among younger voters appears to have been an important factor. Santiago Mayer, executive director of the campaign group Voters of Tomorrow, described the emerging result as a “blue tsunami”, adding that preliminary figures showed the strength of the Democratic surge.

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For Trump, the immediate danger is not simply legislative obstruction. Democratic control of the House will give the opposition party substantial investigative powers, including the ability to compel testimony, demand government records and issue subpoenas.

Robert Garcia, a Democratic congressman from California who is set to become chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform, has already signalled an aggressive approach. Moments after the result became clear, he issued a blunt warning to the president and his family: “lawyer up”.

The committee is one of Congress’s principal instruments for investigating the executive branch. Its incoming chairman will have the authority to examine the conduct of administration officials and scrutinise the president’s political and business allies, potentially turning the next two years into a prolonged battle over subpoenas, testimony and allegations of misconduct.

The White House’s ability to resist Democratic legislation through vetoes will do little to prevent investigations. Nor will it necessarily shield the president from the political consequences of a Congress determined to pursue controversies surrounding his administration.

The vice-president offered a striking assessment of the Republican defeat, blaming the result squarely on the US war in Iran.

In a lengthy post on X, he argued that the conflict had cost the party control of the Senate for the next six years, and challenged supporters of the military campaign to defend that political price.

“The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night,” he wrote.

“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest.

“But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there.”

The intervention exposes the depth of the divisions confronting Republicans as they attempt to explain a defeat that could reshape the party’s direction. Ron DeSantis, Florida’s outgoing Republican governor and a former contender for the party’s 2024 presidential nomination, acknowledged that the party faced a difficult recovery.

“It’s going to take time to dig out of the hole” Republicans have found themselves in, he said, warning that voters should expect “a lot more conflict between the Congress and the executive”.

Democrats, meanwhile, are seeking to turn their electoral victory into an immediate test of their ability to govern. House party leaders are promising a “100-day agenda” focused on easing the cost of living, including measures aimed at reducing fuel prices, grocery bills and the cost of other essential goods.

They also intend to pursue legislation reversing cuts to the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid, placing healthcare at the centre of an early confrontation with the president.

But the prospect of investigations may prove more politically explosive. Garcia’s warning reflects the appetite among some Democrats to examine the administration’s conduct, while allegations connected to Trump’s relationship with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein are likely to intensify scrutiny.

At Prime Minister’s Questions in the UK, Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper urged ministers to support any inquiries launched by the incoming Democratic Congress.

She said American voters had “sent a message that they are sick of Trump’s scandals”, citing allegations of corruption and the president’s association with Epstein. Cooper also referred to an allegation of rape emerging from the Epstein files. Such allegations remain allegations and should be treated as such.

The international reaction has added to the sense of a president increasingly isolated after the vote. Spain’s Pedro Sánchez welcomed the Democratic gains, while Polish prime minister Donald Tusk shared a video in which he echoed Trump’s own apparent acknowledgement of the opposition’s performance.

“And as President Donald Trump himself said, just after the election, ‘Democrats did a good job’ and I really couldn’t agree more with him,” Tusk said.

Marjorie Taylor Greene, the former Republican congresswoman who was once among Trump’s most loyal allies before their falling-out last year, went further, calling on the party to remove him.

“If the GOP wants any chance in the future, it will have to kick Donald Trump out of the party,” she wrote on X. She added that she doubted Republicans would do so because many owed their election victories to his endorsement, while administration officials would remain loyal in the hope of securing pardons.

Trump’s promise to become “Mr Veto” may provide a rallying cry for his remaining supporters. But it also underlines the predicament confronting a president whose opponents now control Congress: he can block their legislation, but he cannot prevent them from investigating his administration or turning the next two years into a fight over his record.