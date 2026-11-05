DeSantis brutal verdict on Trump’s Republican disaster, this is close to an ‘extinction-level event’

Donald Trump has warned Democrats that attempting to impeach him would “destroy” their party, as the president faces a historic electoral backlash that has handed his opponents control of both chambers of Congress and threatens to plunge his administration into two years of political warfare.

The Republican president suffered a crushing defeat in the midterm elections, with Democrats sweeping the House of Representatives and Senate in what has been described as a “blue tsunami”.

Yet Trump has dismissed suggestions that the result could embolden opponents to pursue impeachment, insisting his administration has delivered unprecedented success.

Asked whether he feared another impeachment attempt, Trump responded: “Not even a little bit. I think it would destroy the Democratic Party if they did that.

“Impeachment for no reason, what for having a successful country? Our country is more successful now than at any time in its history.”

The defiant response comes as Democrats prepare to exploit their new congressional majority to investigate the administration and challenge the president’s policies. Their victories have also exposed deep divisions within Republican ranks over the causes of the electoral collapse.

The economy, mounting living costs and the unpopular war against Iran all contributed to voter dissatisfaction. Trump himself acknowledged that the conflict had damaged his party’s prospects.

“I think a part of it was Iran,” he told Fox News, while separately telling The Wall Street Journal: “Iran was a piece of it.”

Vice-President JD Vance was considerably more direct, openly blaming the military campaign for the Republican defeat.

“The reason we lost is the war,” he wrote on X, in a pointed assessment that highlighted growing unease within the administration over the political cost of the conflict.

Democrats have secured 54 Senate seats, comfortably exceeding the 51 required for a majority, while winning 240 seats in the House, above the 218 needed to control the chamber.

The scale of the reversal has alarmed senior Republicans. Ron DeSantis, Florida’s outgoing Republican governor, described the result as an existential threat to the party.

“Let’s just be clear about what happened last night. This is close to an extinction-level event for Republicans in many parts of the country,” he said.

Democrats made gains in competitive states including Georgia, Michigan, New Hampshire and North Carolina, while also breaking through in traditionally Republican territory, including Texas, South Carolina and Kansas.

The losses have left Trump confronting an opposition party with the power to demand documents, summon witnesses and launch investigations into his administration. The prospect of impeachment adds another dimension to the battle, although removing a president would require a two-thirds majority in the Senate.

Trump’s warning that Democrats would pay a political price for pursuing impeachment reflects his determination to portray the election result as no reflection of his own leadership.

But with Republicans reeling, internal disagreements over Iran and Democrats preparing to exercise their newly won power, the president faces a considerably more hostile political landscape.

His challenge will be to prevent an electoral defeat from becoming a prolonged crisis of presidential authority.