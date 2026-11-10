Trump vows to stand by Hegseth as impeachment threat exposes Republican divisions over Iran war

Donald Trump has vowed to stand by Pete Hegseth even if the US Secretary of War is impeached, as a Republican congressman launches an attempt to remove him over the administration’s military action in Iran.

Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican and increasingly vocal critic of the President, introduced articles of impeachment on the House floor on Monday, accusing Hegseth of violating the US Constitution by engaging in hostilities without congressional authorisation.

“By engaging in hostilities in Iran for more than 90 days without congressional authorisation, Secretary Hegseth is breaking the law and must be held accountable,” Massie told lawmakers.

Trump responded angrily during an impromptu press conference alongside UFC chief Dana White, dismissing Massie as a political nuisance and insisting that Hegseth retained his backing.

“He’s a loser,” the President said. “He shouldn’t be taking up the time of Congress or the Senate.”

Trump accused the congressman of opposing legislation regardless of its merits, adding: “There’s something wrong with him.”

The impeachment motion is widely expected to fail while Republicans retain control of Congress, although the prospect of support from a small number of dissenting Republicans has raised the possibility of an uncomfortable vote for the administration.

Massie, who lost his re-election bid earlier this year, may be seeking to exploit dissatisfaction among Republican lawmakers following the so-called “blue tsunami”, which has left several members of the party facing political defeat.

David Smith, the Guardian’s Washington bureau chief, told GB News that the vote could be a “close-run” contest.

He pointed to Massie’s opposition and signs that other Republicans, including Don Bacon, were no longer such firm supporters of Hegseth.

The Secretary of War has sought to brush aside the challenge. Asked about the prospect of impeachment, he said he was “not worried about that” and was expected to hold a news conference on Tuesday.

Earlier, Hegseth released a defiant video describing Massie’s motion as “sham articles of impeachment” introduced by a “disgruntled, defeated congressman”.

He compared the move with previous impeachment attempts against Trump, accusing opponents of using political theatre to undermine their adversaries.

“It’s all about the politics of personal destruction,” he said, insisting the effort would fail.

Massie, however, warned that his motion was merely a preview of what could follow if Democrats take control of both chambers next year.

He described the articles as “a much gentler version of what’s coming”, predicting that a Democratic majority would pursue hearings and trials.

The confrontation exposes the political risks surrounding the Iran conflict, with questions over presidential war powers now threatening to deepen divisions within Trump’s own party.