‘We sincerely hope’: Kremlin clings to Trump peace push after Republicans suffer historic midterm defeat

The Kremlin has signalled it hopes Donald Trump will press ahead with efforts to negotiate an end to Russia’s war against Ukraine, despite a crushing Republican defeat in the US midterm elections that hands control of Congress to the Democrats and threatens to complicate the president’s foreign policy agenda.

Dmitry Peskov, Vladimir Putin’s spokesman, said Moscow wanted the US president to continue mediating between Russia and Ukraine, playing down concerns that the change in political power in Washington could undermine diplomatic efforts.

“Trump remains in office, and we sincerely hope that he will continue his peace efforts,” Peskov told reporters.

“There is some groundwork in place, and another round of trilateral talks will take place very soon,” he added, without providing further details about the timing or participants.

The comments offer a glimpse of Moscow’s calculations following Tuesday’s election, in which Democrats secured projected victories in both the House of Representatives and Senate.

The new Congress, due to convene in January, will give Trump’s opponents greater power to scrutinise his administration and challenge its approach to the war.

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Asked whether Democratic control could complicate the president’s attempts to broker an agreement, Peskov dismissed the issue as “America’s internal affair”.

He also expressed hope that humanitarian initiatives pursued by US First Lady Melania Trump would continue.

For the Kremlin, the immediate priority appears to be preserving a diplomatic channel with Trump, whose approach to the conflict has raised hopes in Moscow of a settlement more favourable to Russian interests. But the election result introduces a new political constraint on a president who has repeatedly presented himself as capable of ending the war through direct negotiations.

Trump sought to distance himself from the Republican rout, congratulating Democrats while rejecting suggestions that the result represented a personal defeat.

“I don’t view it as a hit on me,” he told Fox News.

“My message is, congratulations to the Democrats, and I look forward to working with you for the good of our country,” he told CBS News.

The president blamed weak candidates and his absence from the ballot for the Republican losses, despite campaigning for several contenders who were defeated.

“I wasn’t on the Ballot and if I was, we would have won IN A LANDSLIDE!” he wrote on Truth Social.

He also acknowledged that the US war against Iran had contributed to the result, although he said he had no regrets and would make the same decision again. Rising fuel prices and the cost of living became central issues during the campaign. Nearly nine in 10 voters said living costs were a major factor in their decisions, while almost two-thirds blamed Trump for high prices, according to Reuters.

Trump has promised to work with Democrats but warned he would use his presidential veto powers against legislation he opposes. The prospect of a divided government could therefore turn the remaining two years of his term into a prolonged struggle over spending, domestic policy and oversight.

For Ukraine, the consequences could be particularly significant. Congress has substantial influence over military assistance to Kyiv, sanctions against Moscow and the funding underpinning US support, even though Trump retains considerable authority over diplomacy and military decisions.

Democratic control of the House will also give opposition lawmakers greater investigative powers. Hakeem Jeffries, the party’s House leader, is positioned to become speaker, potentially making him the first Black lawmaker to hold the post. Democrats have pledged investigations into alleged corruption in the Trump administration, as well as closer scrutiny of government spending and dealings with Moscow.

That could make it harder for the president to secure congressional backing for any agreement requiring legislation or additional funding. It may also increase pressure on the administration to explain the terms of negotiations with Russia and the future of US military support for Ukraine.

The Kremlin’s optimism may therefore be premature. Peskov’s remarks suggest Moscow wants to keep Trump engaged in diplomacy, but the president’s freedom to shape policy could face greater resistance at home.

The central uncertainty is whether Trump can turn his promise of a negotiated settlement into an agreement that survives the scrutiny of a newly empowered Democratic Congress — and whether Moscow is prepared to accept the terms that such a deal would require.