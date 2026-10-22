Rupert Lowe emerges as contender to succeed Burnham as betting odds shorten

Rupert Lowe, the divisive founder of Restore Britain, has emerged as a potential successor to Prime Minister Andy Burnham, with bookmakers shortening his odds amid growing support for the fledgling party.

Bookmakers have cut Lowe’s odds of succeeding Burnham from 20/1 to 12/1 after a surge in betting interest, placing him among the leading names in the emerging contest for the premiership.

Only Kemi Badenoch, at 3/1, and Nigel Farage, at 4/1, are currently priced ahead of Lowe, according to the latest bookmaker odds.

The movement suggests growing interest in Lowe as a potential force in British politics, although betting odds are not a reliable measure of electoral support and do not necessarily reflect the views of the wider electorate.

Restore Britain was founded in February and has attracted increasing attention since its launch, with Lowe’s profile rising alongside the party’s development.

His emergence in the betting markets adds another unpredictable element to the political landscape, where established party figures continue to dominate the field of potential successors.

While Badenoch and Farage remain the bookmakers’ favourites, Lowe’s shortened odds suggest bettors are increasingly willing to entertain the prospect of a political outsider reaching the highest office.

Whether that interest translates into a credible leadership challenge remains uncertain. For now, however, Lowe’s rise in the markets signals that he is becoming a name bookmakers — and political observers — cannot easily ignore.

Next Prime Minister after Andy Burnham betting odds

Next PM Odds Implied probability Betting split (bets received today) Kemi Badenoch 3/1 25% 26% Nigel Farage 4/1 20% 9% Rupert Lowe 12/1 8% 57% Angela Rayner 14/1 7% 4% Zia Yusuf 18/1 5% 4% Al Cairns 20/1 5% –

Oddschecker spokesman Chris Rogers stated, “Rupert Lowe has made ground on the favourites to succeed Andy Burnham as Prime Minister.

The bookies slashed Lowe’s odds from 20/1 to 12/1 after an influx of betting support from punters today. The Great Yarmouth representative received 57% of bets as support continues to grow for the Restore leader.”