‘A two-thirds majority’ could see Democrats potentially route around Trump’s veto on Ukraine aid

A shift in control of Congress could threaten Donald Trump’s Russia policy, revive military assistance for Kyiv and intensify pressure on the White House over sanctions.

A Democratic victory in November’s US midterm elections could dramatically alter Washington’s approach to Ukraine, potentially unlocking fresh aid despite President Donald Trump’s efforts to scale back direct financial and military support, according to Reuters.

Democrats taking control of Congress would control the legislative agenda, deciding which bills reach the floor and when.

That could create an opening for a new Ukraine aid package, with the measure reportedly enjoying enough bipartisan backing to secure the two-thirds majority needed to override a presidential veto.

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The prospect comes as the White House faces mounting criticism from lawmakers, including Republicans, over its decision to ease restrictions on Russian diesel exports and its refusal to impose sanctions on Russia’s energy sector. The moves have drawn particular scrutiny because they came only weeks after lawmakers signed the relevant legislation.

A Democratic-controlled House could also seek to constrain other elements of Trump’s foreign policy, turning congressional control into a significant obstacle to the president’s Russia strategy.

Gregory Meeks, the New York congressman who could chair the House Foreign Affairs Committee if Democrats win control, has introduced bipartisan legislation aimed at blocking Trump’s plan to return Russian diesel fuel to global markets.

The election could therefore become a turning point for US support for Kyiv, shifting leverage towards lawmakers seeking a tougher line on Moscow.

For Ukraine, the stakes extend beyond the immediate prospect of additional assistance. A change in congressional control could provide a route to renewed American backing — even if the president remains opposed — and test how far bipartisan opposition to his Russia policy can translate into legislative action.