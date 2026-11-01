Record Russian losses raise questions over Moscow’s ability to sustain Ukraine offensive

Russia suffered its heaviest monthly battlefield losses since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in October, according to Kyiv, as the mounting toll raised fresh questions about Moscow’s ability to sustain its offensive without expanding mobilisation.

Ukraine’s General Staff estimated that Russian forces lost 54,400 personnel during the month, including troops killed, wounded or missing in action.

That was 8,170 more than in September and the highest monthly figure recorded since February 2022, when Moscow began its invasion.

The General Staff said the scale of losses was increasingly outstripping Russia’s ability to replace personnel. The rate, it said, “exceeds the enemy’s ability to replenish its units. Every month of the war is costing the Russian army more and more.”

A significant proportion of the casualties were attributed to fighting around Dobropillia in the eastern Donetsk region, where Russian forces have been pressing their offensive.

Read more related news:

Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has inflicted an estimated 1.4mn to 2.1mn military casualties on Moscow’s forces, underscoring the extraordinary human cost of a war increasingly defined by attrition, long-range bombardment and the mobilisation of resources from abroad.

An analysis published by The Economist estimates that between 374,000 and 770,000 Russian soldiers have been killed in action since February 2022, with the wider casualty toll including those wounded. The figures represent a sharp deterioration from earlier estimates and point to the scale of losses sustained by Russian forces in repeated assaults along the front.

In May 2026, the publication estimated Russian fatalities at between 280,000 and 518,000, with total casualties of 1.1mn to 1.5mn. In July 2025, its estimates stood at 190,000 to 350,000 dead and 900,000 to 1.3mn casualties.

The widening range reflects the difficulty of establishing reliable figures in a war where both sides restrict information about military losses. Nevertheless, the trajectory suggests that Russia’s battlefield strategy is exacting a mounting price in personnel.

By comparison, independent tracking project UALosses lists 116,000 Ukrainian service members as killed and another 106,000 as missing. The figures are compiled using a different methodology and should not be treated as a directly comparable measure of total Ukrainian casualties.

The battlefield picture is also becoming more complicated for the Kremlin. Ukrainian forces have reclaimed 73 square kilometres over the past three months through targeted counter-offensive operations, according to The Economist, effectively cancelling roughly half of Russia’s net territorial gains earlier this year.

At the same time, Moscow has intensified its campaign against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure. Data from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project show that Russian forces struck 290 civilian infrastructure objects in the 30 days to October 23, killing at least 62 civilians.

The tempo of long-range Russian attacks has accelerated sharply, rising from 130 recorded missions in June to 453 in September, as production of drones, cruise missiles and ballistic weapons expands. Ukraine, meanwhile, has maintained approximately 140 long-range strikes a month against Russian military targets and logistical networks.

The pressure on Russia’s manpower extends beyond the battlefield. A separate investigation by The Hague-based human rights organisation Global Rights Compliance (GRC) alleges that Moscow has turned to North Korean labour networks to address shortages in industries supporting its war effort.

According to the investigation, Russian brokers brought North Korean nationals into the country on student visas, circumventing UN Security Council sanctions prohibiting the employment of North Korean workers overseas. Some were placed in industrial facilities producing military supplies, including combat field rations.

Investigators documented mandatory 12-hour shifts, as few as two days off a month and threats that workers and their families in North Korea would face punishment if they tried to leave. North Korean embassy officials in Moscow reportedly inspected prospective workplaces, suggesting direct state involvement in the recruitment system.

GRC identified a commercial network linked to Moscow businessman Vladimir Sokolov and his Black Horse corporate group, which allegedly connected Russian companies with North Korean labour pools and charged commissions of up to 150,000 roubles ($1,860) per worker.

The investigation says most proceeds were channelled to the North Korean government rather than the workers themselves, providing Pyongyang with hard currency while supplying Russian industry with a workforce subject to severe restrictions.

The arrangement illustrates how the military partnership between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un has developed beyond weapons and troops into a broader economic relationship. Their June 2024 strategic partnership treaty has been accompanied by North Korean artillery ammunition, ballistic missiles and an estimated 14,000 to 15,000 personnel, including about 10,000 combat troops deployed to Russia’s Kursk region.

For the Kremlin, the bargain helps sustain a war whose costs are becoming increasingly difficult to conceal. For Pyongyang, it offers money, military influence and a deeper stake in Russia’s confrontation with the West.

Nearly five years after the invasion began, the scale of Russia’s losses has not forced Moscow to abandon its campaign. Instead, the evidence points to a war effort increasingly dependent on industrial mobilisation, foreign military support and labour recruited under coercive conditions.