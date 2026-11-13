Russia rounds up hundreds of young men in Moscow as tens of thousands have been killed in ‘suicidal assaults’

Hundreds of young men have reportedly been detained by police in Moscow and handed military summonses, fuelling fears that Vladimir Putin’s government is preparing to intensify recruitment for its war in Ukraine.

The arrests took place during what police described as a “preventive operation”, with some men reportedly issued draft notices or pressured into signing contracts to join the armed forces, according to Radio Free Europe.

The raids come as Russian forces struggle to recruit sufficient troops for the invasion, which has increasingly relied on attritional tactics, throwing large numbers of soldiers against heavily fortified Ukrainian positions.

Analysts told The Kyiv Independent that the operation may extend beyond immediate recruitment needs, forming part of a broader effort to tighten the Kremlin’s control over young people and increase pressure on them to join the war effort.

The detentions have raised concerns that Moscow could be moving towards a wider mobilisation, although the reported raids do not in themselves establish that a mass call-up is imminent.

Russia has lost more than 50,000 troops killed or seriously wounded in a single month in Ukraine, according to Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte, who compared Moscow’s mounting casualties with American losses during the entire Vietnam War.

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Speaking at the Atlantic Future Forum, Rutte said Russian military losses had exceeded 40,000 killed and severely wounded a month over recent months, with early reports suggesting October’s toll could have surpassed 50,000.

“The United States in 14 years, in Vietnam, lost 56,000. Here in one month, Russia, dead or seriously wounded, 40,000. And in October, early reporting indicates this number may have climbed to over 50,000. 50,000 in one month,” he said.

Separately, Putin has warned that foreign troops fighting in Ukraine would be considered “legitimate targets”, following meetings with US envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Moscow.

The Russian president said foreign forces on Ukrainian territory posed a threat to Russia’s national security.

Also, there is an estimated 15,000 to 20,000 foreign troops are fighting alongside Ukraine, with a substantial proportion believed to come from Latin American countries.

More than 1.1 million Russians travelled to Georgia, Armenia and Serbia between July and September, the highest quarterly total in 17 years, as fears of a fresh mobilisation prompted more people to consider leaving the country.

The surge coincided with mounting rumours that Vladimir Putin was preparing to send another wave of recruits to fight in Ukraine, raising fears among military-age men and their families that they could soon be caught up in the Kremlin’s war effort.

Data from Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), cited by independent outlet Verstka, showed 1.13 million Russian citizens travelled to the three countries during the third quarter of 2026.

Georgia recorded the largest influx, with 660,300 arrivals — 43,300 more than in the same period last year, when the previous record was set. The figure was also 43 per cent higher than during Russia’s September 2022 mobilisation, when 461,200 Russians travelled there.

A further 402,300 Russians visited Armenia, up from 344,700 a year earlier. It was the highest quarterly figure recorded since 2010.