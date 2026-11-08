Russian losses amount to ‘nearly 100 every hour’ in one of the bloodiest weeks of the war

Russian forces suffered a record 16,130 military casualties during the first week of November, according to Ukraine’s military leadership, marking the highest weekly toll claimed by Kyiv since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces said on Sunday that Russian troops had been killed or wounded at an average rate of more than 2,300 a day between November 1 and 7, as fierce fighting continued along the eastern and southern front lines.

“The first week of November became the most successful for Ukrainian warriors since the beginning of the full-scale invasion,” the General Staff said in a statement.

“Over seven days, Nov. 1-7, the Russian aggressor lost 16,130 military personnel – this is a new absolute record of the war.”

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The figures, which have not been independently verified, underline the scale of the attritional conflict confronting the Kremlin as its forces continue to launch infantry assaults against heavily defended Ukrainian positions.

Ukraine’s military said the daily casualty rate was equivalent to eliminating the personnel of an average Russian motorised rifle regiment every 24 hours.

“In fact, every day the Defence Forces of Ukraine neutralise personnel from which an average Russian motorised rifle regiment could be formed,” the statement said. “On average, more than 2,300 occupiers daily, or nearly a hundred every hour.”

The reported weekly record followed a series of exceptionally costly days for Russian assault units. On November 1, Ukraine claimed Russian forces had suffered 2,500 casualties in a single day, exceeding the previous reported high of 2,250 on October 21.

The mounting losses are attributed by Ukrainian commanders to Moscow’s continued reliance on mass infantry assaults, particularly along eastern and southern sectors where Russian forces are attempting to penetrate defensive positions despite extensive minefields, artillery fire and drone attacks.

Ukraine has increasingly relied on an integrated defensive strategy combining precision artillery, surveillance systems and rapid-response drones to identify and strike advancing troops before they can establish positions.

The role of unmanned systems has become particularly significant. In October, drone units operating under Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces commander Robert “Madyar” Brovdi were credited by Kyiv with inflicting 16,796 Russian military casualties across 255,605 combat missions. That amounted to an average of one Russian soldier neutralised every 159 seconds, according to Ukrainian figures.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on November 1 that Russian forces had suffered 54,400 personnel killed or severely wounded during October. He also claimed Ukrainian forces had liberated 96.2 sq km of territory during the month, exceeding Russian territorial advances by 10.4 sq km.

The reported battlefield losses come against a backdrop of mounting estimates of the human cost of the invasion. A study published by The Economist on October 30 estimated that total Russian casualties since February 2022 could range between 1.4mn and 2.1mn killed and wounded. It placed battlefield fatalities between 374,000 and 770,000.

The publication linked the rising toll to Moscow’s growing dependence on dismounted infantry assaults, as shortages of armoured vehicles and equipment make it increasingly difficult to sustain more conventional offensive operations.

Ukraine has also sought to weaken Russia’s ability to wage war beyond the immediate front line, expanding attacks on military infrastructure, missile systems and energy facilities that support the Kremlin’s war effort.

On November 6 and 7, Ukrainian forces said they struck two Iskander operational-tactical missile launchers and a Pantsir-S1 air defence system in Russia’s Bryansk region. Neptune cruise missiles also reportedly hit the Proton-Elektroteks microelectronics complex in Oryol.

Long-range Ukrainian drones have meanwhile targeted several Russian oil refineries, including facilities in Saratov, Afipsky in Krasnodar Krai and Kstovo, in an effort to disrupt supplies of fuel used by the military.

The claims of record Russian losses have not been independently confirmed, and Moscow has not provided figures that would allow a direct comparison. Nevertheless, the reported toll illustrates the intensifying pressure on Russian forces as Ukraine seeks to make the continuation of the offensive increasingly costly.

For the Kremlin, the challenge is not simply replacing lost personnel, but sustaining the equipment, logistics and industrial capacity required to maintain pressure across a sprawling front. For Ukraine, the strategy is to exploit those vulnerabilities while preventing Russian advances from translating into lasting territorial gains.