Putin issues chilling threat to Britain ‘we are ready for war’ as Russia and NATO edge closer to conflict

Vladimir Putin has issued a stark warning to Britain and its European allies, declaring Russia is “ready for war” while cautioning that any direct confrontation would leave “no winners” as tensions between Moscow and the West continue to intensify.

The Russian president’s remarks underline the growing risk of a dangerous miscalculation between Russia and NATO, with European governments increasingly concerned about alleged sabotage operations, drone incursions and the possibility of a wider military confrontation before the end of the decade.

Speaking at a press conference in Moscow following a Russia-Africa summit, Mr Putin said: “We are ready for war with Europe, but we don’t want it. As for them – if anyone desires such a thing, let them prepare.”

He added that Western efforts to inflict a strategic defeat on Russia had failed, arguing that such an outcome was unlikely even by 2030.

“And if things go too far, there will be no winners at all. Let no one forget that,” he warned.

The comments come amid mounting concern among Western defence officials that Moscow could become increasingly willing and capable of testing NATO’s defences. However, officials have generally assessed that Mr Putin does not currently seek a direct military confrontation with the alliance.

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Britain has nevertheless been warned that the window to strengthen its defences is narrowing.

In an article for The Telegraph, Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said the UK and its allies had just over 1,000 days to prepare for the possibility of war.

“Our adversaries’ willingness to harm us is not new. What has changed is their capacity,” he wrote.

He warned that by 2030, Russia’s military strength and war economy could put it in a position to attack, making the period ahead critical for Britain’s defence preparations.

The threat extends beyond the battlefield. European governments have become increasingly alarmed by a series of suspected Russian sabotage operations targeting infrastructure and military facilities.

Germany recently raised its military assessment of the Russian sabotage threat to the second-highest level, following reports that an explosive-laden drone had crashed near an airbase in the country’s north-west.

Berlin had previously accused Moscow of involvement in an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle Airport in August. The Kremlin denied the allegation.

Western officials have also linked Russia to incidents involving defence installations across Europe, arguing that sabotage and disruption form part of a wider campaign designed to undermine support for Ukraine.

Nato’s eastern members have faced further concerns over suspected Russian drone incursions, with several unmanned aircraft reportedly intercepted or shot down. Moscow has also been accused of sending military aircraft into the airspace of Poland, Lithuania and Estonia.

Against that backdrop, Mr Putin’s warning carries particular significance. His insistence that Russia does not want war sits alongside an explicit threat that Moscow is prepared for one.

The Russian leader also said he supported efforts to restore relations with European countries, warning against the Baltic Sea becoming a flashpoint comparable to the disruption in the Strait of Hormuz.

For European governments, the challenge is increasingly clear: deter further Russian aggression without allowing escalating tensions to develop into the direct conflict Mr Putin says would have no winners.