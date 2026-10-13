‘Absolutely unacceptable’: Bulgaria savages Moscow as a ship is sunk off NATO coast

A suspected Russian drone attack that sank one vessel and damaged another off Bulgaria’s Black Sea coast has intensified concerns over the risks to commercial shipping and security on NATO’s eastern flank, prompting Sofia to summon Moscow’s ambassador and seek international assistance.

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev condemned the strikes as “absolutely unacceptable” after drones hit two ships in the early hours of Tuesday. One vessel sank, while the crew of the second was rescued. Although Sofia has stopped short of directly accusing Russia, Radev said the circumstances pointed towards Moscow benefiting from the attacks.

“We do not have solid and clear evidence to bring charges against any of the parties,” he said. “But logic, as I have already stated, indicates that the result is in favour of the Russian Federation.”

Radev said he would summon Russian ambassador Eleonora Mitrofanova for a meeting, while Bulgaria notified its representatives to Nato and the European Union and requested assistance in investigating the attacks and establishing where the drones originated.

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The incident highlights the growing vulnerability of merchant shipping in a region where Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine has turned vital maritime routes into a theatre of military confrontation. It also presents European governments with a difficult challenge: how to respond to suspected attacks close to allied territory when responsibility has not been conclusively established.

The Ukrainian-owned Chelsea 3, sailing under the Maltese flag, was struck by three drones about 18 nautical miles off Bulgaria’s coast at approximately 1.30am local time on Tuesday. All 15 crew members — seven Ukrainians and eight Azerbaijanis — were rescued and taken to the port of Varna. Five received medical assistance, although none was reported to have suffered serious injuries.

A second vessel, the AZOV CONCORD, flying the flag of St Kitts and Nevis, was attacked about 17 nautical miles off north-eastern Bulgaria near the village of Krapets. The ship sank, with one sailor rescued.

The attacks put pressure on Sofia to demonstrate that it can protect maritime traffic near its waters without escalating tensions with Moscow before the evidence is clear. Bulgaria is seeking international support to strengthen air and maritime surveillance and improve its ability to respond to further incidents.

The timing adds to the unease. Russia launched a major overnight air assault on Ukraine, prompting Poland to issue security alerts in its eastern regions of Lublin and Subcarpathia. Polish authorities said their aviation was operating in the country’s airspace as the situation was monitored.

Taken together, the incidents underline the dangers of a war whose consequences increasingly extend beyond Ukraine’s borders. Commercial vessels, civilian crews and neighbouring states face mounting exposure to military activity, while governments must assess whether individual incidents form part of a broader pattern of pressure on European security.

There is no conclusive evidence in the information released by Bulgaria that Russia was responsible for the drone strikes. Radev’s comments reflect Sofia’s suspicion, not a final determination of culpability. Establishing the drones’ origin will be central to any diplomatic response.

For Nato, the episode is another reminder of the uncertainty confronting allies along the Black Sea’s western edge. An attack on a merchant ship does not automatically trigger the alliance’s collective-defence clause, and the circumstances would matter to any assessment of a wider threat.

But the political stakes are already clear. If attacks on commercial shipping near European territory continue without a credible explanation or effective deterrent, the costs will reach beyond lost vessels: they will deepen insecurity along critical trade routes and test Europe’s ability to respond collectively to threats linked to the war.