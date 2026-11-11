US Army soldier arrested in Britain on suspicion of spying for Russia

A senior US Army soldier assigned to a NATO rapid reaction force has been arrested in Britain on suspicion of spying for Russia, in a case that has intensified concerns over Moscow’s intelligence operations and the threat of hostile activity against Western military infrastructure.

The 41-year-old was detained near Gloucester on suspicion of assisting a Russian intelligence service and obtaining or disclosing protected information, Counter Terrorism Policing said.

He remains in custody while detectives investigate allegations of espionage.

The soldier was based at Imjin Barracks in Innsworth, Gloucestershire, and had been assigned to NATO’s Allied Rapid Reaction Corps (ARRC), a senior military official confirmed.

The arrest is particularly sensitive because of the soldier’s position within a multinational military command responsible for coordinating rapid deployments in response to threats to the alliance.

FBI director Kash Patel confirmed that the case involved allegations of espionage, describing the suspected activity as a matter of the utmost concern to Washington and its allies.

“While this investigation is continuing, I want to send a clear message – this FBI has no tolerance for anyone who breaks their oath to the United States and whose actions endanger our national security and that of our partners,” Patel said.

He added that the FBI had made 167 counterintelligence and espionage arrests over the previous 21 months, a 53 per cent increase.

Patel thanked British Counter Terrorism Policing, MI5, UK Defence Counter Intelligence and the US Army Counterintelligence Command for their work on the investigation, describing international co-operation as essential to protecting both countries.

Brigadier General Sean Stinchon, commanding general of US Army Counterintelligence Command, said the case demonstrated the importance of intelligence partnerships but warned that the alleged conduct was a reminder of the persistent danger posed by insiders with access to sensitive material.

“The alleged conduct of a senior soldier, entrusted with sensitive information, is a sobering reminder that insider threats are real and persistent,” he said.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Vicki Evans, the senior national co-ordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, said the investigation was ongoing and that British and American authorities would take robust action against suspected criminal activity that could undermine national security.

The arrest comes amid growing warnings from Western intelligence agencies that Russia is intensifying its campaign of hybrid warfare across Europe. Officials have attributed a range of hostile activity to Moscow, including operations designed to undermine Western support for Ukraine and weaken confidence in European security.

Sir Ken McCallum, director-general of MI5, has described Russia as “aggressor number one” in his annual assessment of the threats facing Britain.

He warned that the risks posed by the Kremlin were unlikely to disappear even if the war in Ukraine changed course, describing the confrontation between Russia and the West as a long-term challenge.

“Irrespective of what happens in Ukraine, it is quite hard to see the Kremlin suddenly decide to rub along with us all after all,” McCallum said.

“So we are planning that this is going to be a long-haul contest.”

The intelligence chief also warned that vulnerabilities associated with an increasingly connected society and emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence, would persist.

The investigation now places the spotlight on the security of military personnel and information within NATO’s wider command structure, as Western governments seek to protect sensitive defence capabilities from infiltration.

Authorities have not publicly disclosed what information the soldier is suspected of obtaining or disclosing, whether any classified material was passed to Russia, or whether other individuals are being investigated. The allegations have not been tested in court.