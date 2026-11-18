Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping have assembled in China for an unprecedented three-way summit that threatens to put the world’s largest powers at the centre of decisions affecting the security and economic interests of countries far beyond their borders.

The US president was given an unusually lavish welcome in Shenzhen on Wednesday, with Xi personally greeting him as he stepped off Air Force One.

The normally reserved Chinese leader embraced Trump before the pair later welcomed Putin with handshakes and posed for a group photograph ahead of an evening banquet.

The choreography was carefully calculated. With the three leaders due to meet on Thursday, Beijing is presenting itself as the host of a new diplomatic order, Washington is seeking to assert American influence and Moscow is looking to demonstrate that Western efforts to isolate Russia have failed.

The gathering has prompted comparisons with the 1945 Yalta Conference, when the leaders of the US, Britain and the Soviet Union negotiated the postwar settlement and helped establish spheres of influence across Europe. The analogy is imperfect, but the concern is familiar: that the most powerful states could strike arrangements that smaller countries have little ability to resist.

Governments in Europe and Asia are watching nervously as the three leaders prepare to discuss a range of issues, potentially including Russia’s war against Ukraine, the US conflict in Iran, trade, artificial intelligence and nuclear weapons.

For Kyiv, the warmth of Putin’s reception is particularly troubling. Ukraine has urged Trump to use his influence to force the Russian president towards ending a war now approaching its fifth year, rather than offering concessions in pursuit of an accommodation with Moscow.

The battlefield has continued to undermine the diplomatic spectacle. Ukraine delivered a symbolic blow to the Kremlin with two strikes on Putin’s prized Crimea Bridge this week, while Russia maintained its attacks on Ukrainian territory. Four people were killed in an overnight Russian assault on the port city of Odesa.

Xi used his opening address to promote China as a defender of international trade and economic stability, in an implicit contrast with Washington’s increasingly protectionist approach.

“We must firmly uphold the rules-based multilateral trading system with the World Trade Organization at its core, support free and open trade and investment, maintain the stability and smooth operation of global industrial and supply chains,” he told an audience of business executives.

The message comes as the US imposes restrictions on China’s access to advanced artificial intelligence chips, including products from Nvidia, while maintaining a tariff-heavy trade policy. Beijing is seeking to portray those measures as a threat to the global economy and to position itself as a more predictable partner for businesses and governments.

Putin, speaking after Xi, used his address to attack Western sanctions imposed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. He described Western powers as “former hegemons” and claimed Europe was undergoing a period of “humiliating decline”, in the latest Kremlin assault on the continent and its security alliances.

“Experience has shown that the traditional tools of economic dominance and de facto coercion have largely run their course, having lost much of their intimidating power,” Putin said.

“While sanctions, tariffs, and export restrictions may still exert a certain deterrent effect, they are incapable of halting growth — let alone crushing the economies of competitors.”

The Russian leader also praised Moscow’s partnership with Beijing and called for further measures to advance what he described as a “multipolar world”. For Putin, the summit offers an opportunity to show that Russia retains access to powerful international partners despite years of Western sanctions and diplomatic pressure.

He described the international situation as “turbulent” but argued that disagreements could be addressed through dialogue.

“I therefore expect big potential benefit from the upcoming trilateral meeting,” he said.

The Kremlin has dismissed comparisons with Yalta as “games of political scientists”, although it acknowledged that the summit could have a major impact on global affairs. Beijing has presented the meeting as an opportunity to promote peace.

The diplomatic staging has been striking. Xi’s personal welcome echoed Trump’s reception of the Chinese leader during a three-day summit in Washington in September, when the US president greeted his entourage at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland.

But the symbolism carries risks for all three governments. A display of unity could unsettle US allies concerned about Washington’s willingness to defend existing security arrangements, while European capitals fear that Ukraine’s future could become a bargaining chip in negotiations between Washington, Moscow and Beijing.

Trump’s visit also comes at a politically sensitive moment at home. It is his first trip to Asia since his Republican Party’s defeat in the midterm elections. Allegations involving Nvidia founder Jensen Huang and a suspected Chinese spy have added another layer of tension to an already complicated relationship with Beijing.

The summit may produce no formal agreement. Yet the spectacle of the three leaders meeting as equals, against a backdrop of war, sanctions and intensifying competition over technology and trade, is itself significant.

For countries outside the room, the central question is whether the gathering will ease global tensions — or signal that the world’s most powerful leaders increasingly believe they can determine the rules without consulting anyone else.