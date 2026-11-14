‘High risk of a direct armed conflict’ as RAF spy missions surge after Kremlin’s chilling nuclear warning

The RAF carried out a sharp increase in surveillance flights around Russia’s heavily militarised Kaliningrad enclave during October, with British spy planes conducting 17 missions along NATO’s eastern frontier just days after Moscow issued a nuclear warning.

The two operational RAF Rivet Joint aircraft reportedly flew repeated sorties focused on the Russian territory, wedged between Poland and Lithuania on the Baltic Sea, as well as areas near Russia’s borders with other NATO members and neighbouring Belarus.

The aircraft are among Britain’s most sophisticated intelligence assets, designed to intercept electronic and communications signals and provide detailed information about military activity.

A senior defence source described the scale of the operation as extraordinary, telling the Daily Mail: “It is extraordinary that that level of activity was aimed over that period of time.”

They added: “The use of such an exquisite asset would suggest there was a very special request for information that was felt only Rivet Joint could have answered.”

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Flight data analysed by the newspaper indicated that the RAF conducted more than four times as many Rivet Joint missions in October as in May, when just four sorties were recorded.

The aircraft were launched from RAF Waddington in Lincolnshire, the military’s intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance hub.

The Ministry of Defence has not publicly disclosed details of the operation or what intelligence the aircraft were tasked with collecting.

The heightened activity came after Moscow warned that it would consider using its entire military arsenal, including nuclear weapons, if NATO attempted to isolate Kaliningrad from the rest of Russia.

In a statement on September 30, the Kremlin accused the alliance of pursuing a “dangerous and reckless course” carrying “high risks of the outbreak of a direct armed conflict”.

It said Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons to defend the enclave if NATO countries attempted to cut it off.

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte dismissed the threat while insisting the alliance was prepared to defend its territory.

“We have prepared for this, we have planned for this, and this is true for the whole of NATO,” he said at the Euronews Defence and Space Summit in Brussels.

“We will defend every inch of NATO territory. That threat is not there, and if anything happens, we are ready to counter it.”

Mr Rutte also criticised Moscow’s nuclear rhetoric, saying: “We are a defensive alliance. Stop the nuclear threat. This is absolutely not called for and not helpful.”

He insisted that President Vladimir Putin could not defeat NATO in a direct confrontation, adding that the alliance would continue to respond to threats while urging Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine.

The October surveillance missions underline the importance of intelligence gathering as tensions persist along NATO’s eastern flank. While the precise purpose of the RAF operation remains undisclosed, the scale of the flights suggests heightened attention to military activity around one of Russia’s most strategically sensitive territories.