Donald Trump has urged China’s President Xi Jinping to work with him to end the war in Ukraine, as the US president seeks to bring the leaders of the world’s three major powers together for high-stakes talks with Russia’s Vladimir Putin.

Trump met Putin and Xi separately ahead of the planned trilateral discussions, describing the Russian leader as a “friend” and saying he hoped the three-way meeting would produce progress towards ending the conflict.

The Kremlin said the war in Ukraine featured in the discussions between Trump and Putin, adding that the Russian president left their meeting in an “excellent” mood.

Meeting Xi shortly afterwards, Trump thanked the Chinese leader for the reception and said he hoped their discussions with Putin would be successful.

“We’re looking to both help with respect to the war with Russia and Ukraine. I’d like to see it ended,” Trump said.

The US president also said both leaders felt strongly that oil should continue to flow through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital global energy route disrupted by the war involving Iran. Xi made no reference to either Ukraine or Iran in his public remarks.

The meeting began with an unusually elaborate welcome for Trump at the airport in Shenzhen, China’s southern technology hub, where Xi personally greeted him ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit.

It was the first time Xi had gone to the airport to welcome a visiting leader since becoming president, reciprocating Trump’s gesture at Joint Base Andrews in September, when the two last met. The pair also briefly embraced.

Trump praised the ceremony, which included thousands of spectators, children and soldiers, describing the welcome as a demonstration of respect for the United States.

“This is a great president, one of the great presidents of China,” he said. “That’s a big win for us. It’s a big win for China too.”

The diplomatic choreography came after Xi and Putin used speeches at the summit to criticise Western trade restrictions and sanctions. Xi called for “free and open” trade, urging countries to uphold the multilateral trading system centred on the World Trade Organisation and protect global supply chains.

His remarks reflect Beijing’s longstanding criticism of Western economic policies. The US and its allies argue that China’s state-led growth model, which prioritises industrial capacity over domestic consumption, creates unfair competition and destabilising trade imbalances.

Putin, meanwhile, sought to position Russia as an indispensable economic partner for the Asia-Pacific region, describing his country as “key” to food and energy security. His remarks came as Moscow faced renewed pressure following damage to a strategically important bridge connecting Crimea with Russia, a key supply route for its war effort.

Trump’s visit offers an opportunity to project American influence across the region while pursuing a diplomatic opening with both Beijing and Moscow. But the competing interests of the three powers make any agreement on Ukraine, trade or energy far from certain.

The US president also insisted nuclear arms control should feature prominently in the discussions, despite China’s repeated reluctance to join negotiations with Washington and Moscow, whose nuclear arsenals are substantially larger.

Trump additionally expressed interest in meeting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during the trip, although no imminent encounter was confirmed.

The summit therefore brings together an unusually broad set of ambitions: ending the war in Ukraine, securing energy flows, addressing nuclear risks and challenging the future shape of global trade. Whether the carefully staged diplomacy can translate into substantive concessions remains the central question.