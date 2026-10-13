Finland blast ‘why are we letting them in?’ and demands a Europe wide ban on Russian tourists

Finland is urging the European Union to stop issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens while Moscow’s war against Ukraine continues, arguing that fragmented national restrictions leave gaps in Europe’s security.

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen called on the European Commission on Monday, October 12, to tighten guidance on Russian visa applications and propose the legislative changes needed for a bloc-wide ban.

“As long as Russia continues its invasion, Russian citizens should not be issued tourist visas,” Valtonen said.

“It is not right that Russians can travel to Europe to enjoy the way of life and freedoms here while their country bombs the homes of Ukrainians,” she added.

Finland halted visas for Russians travelling for tourism and other non-essential reasons in 2022. Helsinki now wants the same restrictions applied across the EU, arguing that a ban imposed by one country can be undermined by another member state issuing a visa valid across much of the Schengen area.

According to Finland’s Foreign Ministry, Schengen countries issued close to 500,000 tourist visas to Russian citizens in 2025.

Valtonen has invited other EU governments to support a letter urging the Commission to develop a common approach. Prime Minister Petteri Orpo also intends to raise the proposal at the next European Council meeting.

“One concrete measure that I will present at next week’s European Council meeting is for Europe to stop issuing tourist visas to Russians,” Orpo told Finnish broadcaster Yle.

He linked the proposal to concerns about alleged Russian sabotage operations in Europe, questioning why Russian citizens should be allowed to travel freely across European territory as tourists.

The proposed restrictions would target tourist and other non-essential travel, rather than automatically prohibiting entry for humanitarian reasons, family visits or Russians seeking protection from political persecution.

Helsinki is also pressing for broader restrictions on Russian entry. Its proposals include barring Schengen visas for members of President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle and people or organisations under EU sanctions, as well as restrictions on athletes and sports teams with close Kremlin ties.

Finland also wants effective enforcement of an agreed entry ban covering current and former Russian combatants who participated in the war against Ukraine.

The European Commission has previously proposed barring people who have served in the Russian Armed Forces since the full-scale invasion began, citing concerns over the security risks they could pose. EU officials and several member states have warned that former combatants could be recruited for sabotage, arson or surveillance operations.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna has called for a coordinated system to identify and blacklist former combatants, declaring there should be “no path from Bucha to Brussels”.

An EU-wide tourist visa ban has not been adopted. It would require agreement among member states and changes to the bloc’s common visa rules, meaning Finland’s proposal faces a further political and legislative process before it could take effect.