Putin’s shadow fleet under fire: EU boards Russian tanker as drones set ships ablaze off NATO coast

European naval forces have boarded what is believed to be a Russian shadow fleet tanker in the Mediterranean, as a wave of drone strikes against commercial shipping off Romania exposed the mounting dangers confronting vessels operating near the war in Ukraine.

The interception of the MV MIDAG on November 13 marks another attempt by Brussels to disrupt the sprawling network of tankers Moscow uses to export oil while circumventing Western sanctions. But the operation came amid a separate series of attacks in the Black Sea, where three commercial vessels were struck within two days.

Kaja Kallas, the EU’s foreign policy chief, announced on November 15 that the crude oil tanker had been sailing under a false flag before Operation IRINI, the bloc’s mission monitoring arms and oil trafficking in the Mediterranean, boarded it.

According to ship-tracking website MarineTraffic, the vessel was sailing under the flag of Zimbabwe.

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“The EU will keep disrupting Russia’s shadow fleet at sea and through diplomatic means,” Ms Kallas said.

The boarding was carried out under Article 110 of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which allows ships to be inspected in specified circumstances.

The move signals a more assertive European approach to maritime enforcement as the bloc prepares another round of sanctions against Moscow. EU foreign ministers are expected to approve new listings on November 16, targeting banks, oil buyers and companies accused of helping sustain the shadow fleet.

European forces boarded another suspected Russian shadow tanker, the MV Sun, in the Mediterranean in August to verify its flag.

The stakes are considerable. Russia’s shadow fleet has become a crucial channel for maintaining oil exports and generating revenue to finance its invasion of Ukraine. By May 2026, Ukraine’s government register had identified 1,404 vessels as part of the network.

Yet while European authorities seek to close the maritime loopholes sustaining the Kremlin’s war economy, commercial shipping in the Black Sea is facing an increasingly direct physical threat.

EU forces from @EUNAVFOR_MED IRINI boarded a suspected Russian shadow fleet tanker in the Mediterranean on 13 November. The boarding, conducted under Article 110 of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea, confirmed the MV MIDAG was sailing under a false flag. The EU will… pic.twitter.com/Emku8oRVNT — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) November 15, 2026

On November 13, the Palau-flagged cargo vessel Larissa 1 was struck by a drone around 12 kilometres off Romania’s coast, near Sfântu Gheorghe. The ship was travelling towards the Romanian port of Sulina, with Ukraine reportedly its ultimate destination.

The strike, at approximately 9.40pm local time, damaged a cargo crane. The captain reported no crew injuries and said the impact had not caused a fire.

Romanian Defence Minister Ștefan-Radu Oprea confirmed that authorities had been notified and an investigation was under way. At least two drone alerts had been issued in Tulcea County that day, he said.

The following evening, two more commercial vessels were hit. Romania’s Defence Ministry said the Greek-flagged tanker Evia Petrol V was struck at about 9.10pm, roughly four nautical miles east-south-east of Sulina. Around 35 minutes later, the bulk carrier Marsol was hit near the Sulina Canal.

Both vessels caught fire, although their crews managed to extinguish the flames. No casualties were reported.

Romanian authorities also detected an aerial target east of Snake Island, prompting the deployment of two F-16 fighter jets and fresh warnings to residents in Tulcea County.

The origin of the drones responsible for the attacks has not been established. Romanian officials have not attributed responsibility for any of the strikes.

The incidents highlight the growing exposure of commercial shipping in waters bordering the conflict, where trade routes, military operations and the enforcement of sanctions are increasingly colliding.

For European governments, the challenge is becoming more complex: disrupting the oil revenues that help sustain Russia’s war while ensuring that commercial vessels and Nato territory are not drawn further into the conflict.

The boarding of the MIDAG demonstrates that Brussels is prepared to take action against suspected sanctions evasion at sea. The fires off Romania, meanwhile, offer a stark reminder that the risks to maritime trade extend well beyond the shadow fleet itself.