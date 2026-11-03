£40m pledge versus £4tn reparations as Burnham faces Caribbean slavery showdown

Andy Burnham is preparing to pledge £40mn in funding for Caribbean projects as pressure mounts on the Prime Minister to apologise for Britain’s role in the transatlantic slave trade, intensifying a politically charged debate over historical responsibility and modern-day financial obligations.

Burnham travelled to Antigua for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, where he is expected to outline funding for schemes across the region. The Prime Minister is also due to set out proposals to help poorer Commonwealth countries manage debt, as Britain faces mounting pressure over its own public finances.

The announcements come amid growing demands from Caribbean leaders and some Labour MPs for Britain to formally acknowledge its role in slavery, with the possibility of an official apology emerging as a contentious issue at the summit.

Over the weekend, Burnham admitted he was considering an apology, which would represent a significant departure in the British Government’s approach to the issue. Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband has backed the idea, arguing that an apology could help Britain in “building stronger relationships” with affected countries.

But the prospect has exposed divisions within Westminster. Downing Street has ruled out direct financial reparations, while Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has warned against an apology, describing the debate as a distraction from present-day priorities.

The controversy has been sharpened by the demands of Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, who argued in 2023 that her country was owed £4tn in reparations by former slave-owning nations.

“We’re not expecting that the reparatory damages will be paid in a year, or two, or five because the extraction of wealth and the damages took place over centuries,” she said previously. “But we are demanding that we be seen and that we are heard.”

Following a meeting between Burnham and Mottley in Antigua, a Downing Street spokeswoman said the leaders had discussed the Government’s proposed structured dialogue with communities affected by the transatlantic slave trade.

“The Prime Minister thanked Prime Minister Mottley for her ongoing support,” the spokeswoman said, adding that both leaders looked forward to further discussions during the summit.

The diplomatic language reflects the Government’s attempt to acknowledge historical grievances without opening the door to compensation claims. Ministers have sought to distinguish between recognising the suffering caused by slavery and accepting legal or financial responsibility for its consequences.

A No 10 spokesman said: “We think it’s right that a formal apology is discussed properly with the countries and communities most affected, rather than deciding unilaterally what form it should take.”

The spokesman added: “Acknowledging the horror of the slave trade and considering a formal apology for Britain’s role does not accept present day financial liability.”

The position leaves open the possibility of a historic apology while drawing a firm line against direct reparations. It also gives Caribbean governments an opportunity to press their case through the proposed dialogue, although it remains unclear whether that process will produce any agreement on compensation.

The debate has echoes of 2006, when former prime minister Tony Blair expressed “deep sorrow” for slavery but stopped short of issuing a formal apology.

This time, however, the political stakes are higher. Burnham’s willingness to consider an apology has brought the issue closer to the centre of British politics, while Mottley’s reparations demands underline the scale of the financial claims that some Caribbean leaders believe should be addressed.

The £40mn funding pledge may offer a tangible demonstration of Britain’s commitment to regional development, but it is unlikely to settle the wider argument. For Caribbean governments, the question is whether Britain’s engagement will go beyond development assistance and acknowledge the lasting consequences of slavery. For Downing Street, the challenge is to maintain diplomatic relationships without accepting an open-ended financial obligation.