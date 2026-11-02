Burnham savaged for ‘using taxpayers as a cash cow’ as slavery reparations row erupts

Andy Burnham is facing a growing political backlash over the prospect of British taxpayers funding projects linked to slavery reparations, as Commonwealth leaders prepare to press the case for “reparatory justice” at a summit in the Caribbean.

The Prime Minister has ruled out formal reparations for the transatlantic slave trade but has reportedly left open the possibility of directing British foreign aid towards health and education programmes in countries affected by its legacy.

The Telegraph reported that Mr Burnham was considering using aid funding to support such projects. A Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office official dismissed the report as “completely untrue”, while telling Politico that aid policy, additional allocations and payments would form part of the Government’s approach.

The dispute comes as Mr Burnham prepares to attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM), where demands for acknowledgement and compensation are expected to feature prominently.

Last week, the Prime Minister expressed his personal “sorrow and regret” for the suffering caused by the historic slave trade, while stopping short of offering a formal apology or committing Britain to reparations.

But Jamaica’s Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, has made clear that the issue remains firmly on the agenda, saying he was seeking “meaningful talks on reparatory justice” during the meeting.

Britain has already provided £75mn to Nigeria and £2.4mn to Jamaica this year, figures likely to intensify scrutiny over whether existing development assistance could become part of a wider reparations debate.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch warned that an apology could create “yet another opportunity for people to start asking Britain for money because of the slave trade”.

Reform UK chief whip Lee Anderson also attacked the Prime Minister, accusing him of treating public money as an unlimited resource while households face mounting economic pressures.

“It would appear that taxpayers’ money is no object for Andy Burnham,” he told GB News.

“At a time when British people face a miserable winter of increasing energy prices, increasing inflation and increasing unemployment, this out-of-touch Prime Minister is using the taxpayer as a cash cow to fund unnecessary flights.”

Mr Anderson was also critical of the Prime Minister’s travel arrangements, after Mr Burnham was criticised for diverting a Government jet to Manchester from London before continuing to the Caribbean.

“This is a kick in the teeth for every struggling family in the country,” he said.

The row has also prompted a wider challenge over whose interests the Prime Minister should prioritise at the summit.

Shadow foreign secretary Tom Tugendhat said Mr Burnham should be defending Britain’s position rather than seeking to satisfy Commonwealth leaders.

“Well, I thought we hired a Prime Minister to fight for us. I thought that was the point,” he said.

“He shouldn’t be trying to please everybody. He should be trying to serve the British interest.”

With Commonwealth governments pressing for meaningful discussions on reparatory justice, Mr Burnham faces a delicate balancing act: acknowledging the historic suffering of slavery without opening the door to financial commitments that could prove politically explosive at home.