Sends CEO Alona Shevtsova moderates Women in Business Lunch at Payments Leaders’ Summit in London

Sends, a UK-based fintech company providing payment solutions for individuals and businesses, participated in the Payments Leaders’ Summit UK, held on 20–21 October in London. As part of the event, Sends CEO Alona Shevtsova moderated the Women in Business Lunch, bringing together female leaders from across the financial services, technology and business sectors to discuss leadership, career development and the future of women in the industry.

The discussion took place on 20 October at the InterContinental London Park Lane and featured Maggie Bazemore, Systems Director at Mr & Mrs Smith, and Beatrice Andreea Sava, Senior Strategy Consultant at Edgar, Dunn & Company.

Moderated by Alona Shevtsova, the conversation explored the personal and professional experiences that shape leadership journeys, the importance of mentorship and professional networks, and the opportunities available to women building careers in traditionally male-dominated industries.

A central theme of the discussion was the evolving role of women in finance and technology. While female representation has progressed in recent years, the participants explored the challenges that remain, particularly in senior leadership and technical positions, and the changes needed to create more inclusive career opportunities.

“Leadership is not simply about reaching a certain position. It is about taking responsibility, creating opportunities for others and building an environment where people can grow. Discussions like this are important because they allow us to share real experiences, learn from one another and encourage more women to take an active role in shaping the future of financial services,” said Alona Shevtsova, CEO of Sends.

Building on its participation in London, Sends plans to continue its collaboration with the Payments Leaders’ Summit organisers at their upcoming event in Dubai in February 2027. The company sees the Middle East as an important market for developing industry relationships and exploring new opportunities for international cooperation.

Sends continues to strengthen its position in the international payments industry. In October 2026, the company announced cooperation with UnionPay International to develop both card issuing and acquiring capabilities. The initiative aims to expand international payment opportunities for Sends customers while helping merchants reach a broader global audience, particularly across markets connected to Asia.

Alongside its international expansion initiatives, Sends remains focused on making financial services more accessible to small and medium-sized businesses in the UK. The company recently introduced a special autumn offer allowing eligible businesses opening a GBP Business Payment Account to add an EUR or USD account without an additional account-opening fee.

For more information, visit www.sends.co.

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*SMARTFLOW PAYMENTS LIMITED is registered in England and Wales (company number: 11070048) trading under the name SENDS. Do not hesitate to contact us at [email protected] or [email protected] .