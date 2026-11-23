Thousands of motorists with medical conditions are being left waiting months to discover whether they can legally remain behind the wheel, with campaigners warning that mounting delays at the DVLA are stripping older and disabled people of their independence and pushing them into isolation.

The average time taken by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) to reach a decision on a driving licence application requiring medical investigation has risen sharply, from 44.1 working days in 2024-25 to 61.9 days so far this year.

The delays have intensified despite the introduction of a new digital system and the recruitment of additional staff, raising questions about the agency’s ability to cope with growing demand. In February, the average processing time reached 71.4 working days.

For motorists whose daily lives depend on access to a car, the consequences extend far beyond an administrative inconvenience. Being unable to drive can mean missed medical appointments, lost earnings and an inability to visit friends or family without relying on others.

Graham Footer, chief executive of Disabled Motoring UK, said the organisation was increasingly hearing from people struggling with the uncertainty.

He said the group was contacted by people who were “anxious, frustrated and distressed about the length of time they have been kept waiting for a decision”.

“Disabled people deserve better,” he added.

Footer said the delays were frequently caused by the DVLA’s dependence on the NHS to provide medical evidence from applicants’ doctors or specialists.

The agency, he explained, was “at the mercy of the NHS when requesting further medical evidence from the applicant’s doctor or specialist, and because the NHS is under so much strain it cannot always supply the requested information in a timely manner”.

The AA warned that drivers who are medically fit should not be left unable to travel because of bureaucratic backlogs.

Edmund King, the organisation’s president, said medical checks were essential to road safety but questioned why motorists were facing increasingly lengthy waits despite changes intended to improve the system.

“Medical checks are an essential part of ensuring that drivers are fit to be behind the wheel, and road safety must always come first,” he said.

“However, it is worrying that motorists who need medical investigations are now facing even longer waits for decisions about their driving licences. This is despite the DVLA introducing a new digital system and recruiting some additional staff.”

King said driving was particularly important for older people and those with medical conditions, allowing them to maintain their independence, attend appointments and remain connected to family and friends.

“While some medical investigations are inevitably complex and require specialist advice, drivers should not be left in limbo for months through administrative delays,” he said.

The Conservatives have also criticised the Government’s handling of the problem. Richard Holden, the Shadow Transport Secretary, said ministers had been warned about the consequences for older and disabled motorists.

“For many older and disabled drivers, being left without a licence means missing work, missing appointments or having to rely on someone else just to get to the shops. We’ve been warning Labour about these delays for months,” he said.

Simon Williams, head of policy at the RAC, said the DVLA had a critical responsibility to ensure drivers were medically safe, but argued that this must be balanced against the need to reach decisions promptly.

“It’s of critical importance that drivers are medically fit to drive to protect themselves and others on the roads, and the DVLA is the gatekeeper here. But it’s also vital that this is carried out as quickly as possible as so many people depend on their cars to go about their lives,” he said.

Long-term RAC research found that eight in 10 people would struggle to get by without a car, rising to nine in 10 among those aged over 65.

The DVLA said it was experiencing high demand for applications involving health conditions and had introduced measures to improve the service. These include an online system allowing applicants to submit and track applications, alongside a new casework system for staff.

A spokesman said: “Our target is to reduce the average time to make a licensing decision to 45 working days by March 2027.”

Age UK warned that prolonged uncertainty was adding to the anxiety experienced by older people already concerned about whether they would be able to continue driving.

Chris Brooks, of the charity, said: “Long waiting times for a driving licence application requiring a medical investigation are regrettable and are likely to increase the stress for older people who are already anxious about whether they will be able to keep driving or not, and if not what the alternatives for them may be in terms of travel.

Brooks stressed that older people should not be forced off the road unnecessarily, but said adequate support was essential when driving was no longer possible.

“It’s important that older people aren’t unnecessarily or unfairly made to stop driving, but if and when the day arrives when it really is time to hang up the keys for good, it’s essential that there’s support to help them manage to continue to live well without driving,” he said.

That, he added, meant ensuring access to good-quality public transport so older people could continue to get out and about.

With the DVLA’s own target for improvement still stretching to March 2027, motorists face the prospect of many more months in uncertainty — and for those unable to drive, the cost is measured not simply in waiting days, but in lost freedom and social contact.