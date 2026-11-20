Mothercare has warned its future is hanging in the balance, with the struggling baby products retailer facing the prospect of running out of cash within months as mounting losses, collapsing Middle East operations and the loss of a major UK supply deal threaten its survival.

The London-listed group said it must complete an urgent strategic review by the end of the year, admitting its longer-term solvency remains uncertain after a series of setbacks undermined its already fragile business.

The stark warning came alongside half-year results revealing that underlying pre-tax losses had doubled to £2.2 million in the six months to September 26.

Global retail sales generated by its franchise partners plunged 14 per cent, reflecting growing uncertainty across the Middle East amid the Iran war and the termination of its UK supply agreement with Boots.

Perhaps most damaging is the decision by Mothercare’s leading Middle Eastern franchise partner to close the substantial majority of its stores across the region during 2027.

The closures threaten to dismantle a significant part of the retailer’s international presence, dealing a potentially devastating blow to a business that relies heavily on overseas franchise operations.

Mothercare said it had sufficient financial resources to continue trading for only a “number of months”, placing considerable pressure on its board to secure a viable rescue strategy before its remaining cash reserves are exhausted.

Chairman Clive Whiley said: “The scheduled closure of the substantial majority of our leading Middle Eastern franchise partners’ franchised stores in the territory in 2027 has seriously undermined our core objectives.

“Accordingly, although Mothercare has sufficient resources to trade for a number of months, the imperative is now to prioritise discussions to conclude our strategic review of all business and pension scheme options before the year end.”

The company, which primarily operates through international franchise arrangements and supplies products for retail partners, first sounded the alarm in September when it revealed that its principal Middle Eastern franchise partner was reviewing its operations against the backdrop of the regional conflict.

The announcement prompted an examination of its business model and cost base as directors sought to identify a sustainable route forward.

There were some signs of resilience outside the troubled region. Excluding Middle Eastern markets, worldwide like-for-like retail sales increased by 2 per cent, suggesting underlying demand remains relatively robust in other territories.

But that improvement has done little to offset the scale of the losses and the threat posed by the impending store closures.

Whiley said the board was attempting to secure a sustainable structure capable of supporting future expansion among franchise partners, including additional stores, new territories and alternative routes to market.

He added: “We are striving to secure a sustainable business model to ensure that Mothercare has the capacity to sponsor future growth in our franchise partners’ retail sales and store footprint alongside exploring new territories and additional routes to market.

“In that regard, I can assure you that the board will leave no stone unturned to achieve that objective, notwithstanding the increasingly challenging circumstances mean the longer-term solvency of the company remains uncertain.”

The warning has heightened concerns among investors that the retailer may struggle to survive without fresh financial backing or a major restructuring.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said Mothercare could find “keeping the lights on difficult” given its dependence on the troubled Middle Eastern market.

“The childcare brand will have to make some grown up decisions as part of a strategic review set to conclude before the end of the year,” he said.

“Ultimately, if it can’t secure a new partner then matters could be taken out of its hands, as evidenced by a warning on the group’s long-term solvency.”

For a retailer once synonymous with Britain’s high streets, the latest developments represent another precarious chapter. With cash reserves dwindling and its largest international market facing widespread closures, Mothercare’s year-end review could prove decisive in determining whether the business has a future at all.