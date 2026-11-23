Rishi Sunak has warned Andy Burnham against reopening Britain’s Brexit debate, cautioning that any renewed push towards European Union membership would become an “all-consuming” political distraction at a time when the Government should be concentrating on economic growth.

The former Conservative prime minister said he could not envisage the UK rejoining the bloc within the next five years, adding to a growing chorus of former premiers urging caution over the future relationship with Brussels.

Sunak’s intervention follows warnings from Theresa May, Boris Johnson and Lord David Cameron, all of whom have raised concerns about the political and practical consequences of revisiting the question of EU membership.

Sir Tony Blair, the former Labour prime minister, offered a different perspective on Sunday, arguing that Britain should only consider rejoining if the EU reforms and creates greater opportunities for technological innovation.

Asked whether Britain could return to the bloc within five years, Sunak told Sky News: “I don’t see that.”

He pointed to Burnham’s own position on sectors including financial services and technology, arguing that their importance to Britain’s future economic growth made a return to EU membership unlikely.

“I certainly wouldn’t reopen up this whole debate about rejoining the EU,” Sunak said in an interview due to air in full on Tuesday.

“Obviously it’s divisive. But we saw last time around, it was also all consuming. So, it ends up being a huge distraction for government.”

The comments come as Burnham prepares to defend the latest UK-EU agreement in Parliament on Monday afternoon, following Friday’s summit in Brussels.

The deal covers food and agricultural exports, emissions trading and a youth experience scheme, while Burnham intends to explore options for the future relationship with the EU over the next 12 months.

Sunak’s criticism carries particular weight given his own record in office. During his premiership between 2022 and 2024, he oversaw an improvement in relations with Brussels after the confrontational approach of Johnson’s government.

His most significant achievement was the Windsor Framework, which eased post-Brexit trading arrangements for Northern Ireland and addressed one of the most difficult outstanding disputes between London and Brussels.

May, whose premiership from 2016 to 2019 was dominated by repeated failures to secure parliamentary approval for her Brexit agreement, has also warned against reopening negotiations.

Speaking to the BBC’s Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg programme, she said discussions with the EU consumed enormous amounts of government time and resources.

She said she looked “slightly aghast” at Burnham’s proposals for further negotiations, insisting that the country had voted to leave and that politicians should respect the result.

“My message to him really is… people voted for Brexit. Brexit is done. Just accept Brexit and move on,” she said.

The interventions expose the political sensitivity surrounding Burnham’s attempt to reshape Britain’s relationship with Europe. While the latest agreement offers closer cooperation in several areas, the prospect of a broader reset risks reviving divisions that dominated Westminster for years.

For Sunak and other former prime ministers, the danger is that Brexit once again consumes the Government’s political agenda before it has delivered meaningful economic results.