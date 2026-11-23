Drax has raised its annual earnings outlook after stronger-than-expected performance across its power generation business, as the energy group positions itself to capitalise on forecasts that UK electricity demand will double by 2040.

Shares in the Selby-based company jumped 8 per cent in Monday morning trading after it said strong energy system support and generation performance since September would deliver full-year results “significantly above” market expectations.

Analysts had forecast underlying earnings of between £710 million and £736 million for 2026.

The upbeat update comes as Drax sets out an ambitious expansion strategy, targeting double-digit annual growth in underlying earnings and dividend payments between 2027 and 2031.

The group, which operates the UK’s largest power station in Yorkshire, is targeting underlying earnings of £800 million to £900 million by 2029, rising above £1 billion by 2031.

Chief executive Will Gardiner said the country faced a growing challenge in securing affordable energy supplies while accelerating decarbonisation and attracting investment to support economic growth.

“Demand for power is expected to double by 2040 and as the share of gas generation reduces, there is an increased need for more generation across the board, including solar and wind,” he said.

Gardiner added that the expansion of renewable energy would also increase demand for flexible generation capable of maintaining electricity supplies when weather conditions limit wind and solar output.

“The UK needs energy security and routes for decarbonisation which are affordable,” he said.

Drax is seeking to build a portfolio of flexible and renewable generating assets designed to benefit from the expansion of clean power and the growing requirement for reliable backup generation.

Its strategy also extends beyond traditional electricity production, with the company pursuing a potentially transformative data centre development at its North Yorkshire power station.

Earlier this month, Drax announced a partnership with Brookfield and artificial intelligence business Radiant to develop the facility in a deal potentially worth more than £20 billion.

Brookfield said it would initially invest £2.5 billion through its joint venture with Qatar’s Qai, although the total investment could eventually exceed £20 billion.

The project follows proposals announced by Drax late last year to repurpose existing infrastructure at the power station for data centre development.

The combination of rising electricity demand, renewable energy expansion and the rapid growth of artificial intelligence is creating new opportunities for energy infrastructure operators.

For Drax, the challenge will be converting those opportunities into sustained earnings growth while helping Britain meet the increasingly demanding energy requirements of its economy.