‘Take care of this problem’: Kremlin demands Trump has Zelensky assassinated

Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president and one of Vladimir Putin’s closest allies, has urged Donald Trump to order the assassination of Volodymyr Zelensky, in an extraordinary intervention that seeks to cast Ukraine’s president as an obstacle to the US leader’s interests.

Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, invoked American history to suggest that Trump should use the CIA and the US military establishment to eliminate his Ukrainian counterpart.

“American history itself offers a solution,” he wrote. “All he has to do is summon the secretary of war and the CIA director and tell them to take care of this ‘unfortunate little problem.’”

He added: “The how, where, and by what means are irrelevant.”

The remarks, published on the pro-Kremlin social media platform Max, amounted to a direct appeal for the US president to have a foreign leader killed. Medvedev sought to frame Zelensky as a personal adversary of Trump, accusing him of undermining the American president and frustrating efforts to end Russia’s war against Ukraine.

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Medvedev described the Ukrainian leader as “a major grudge” against Trump and claimed he was “being downright disrespectful to him at every turn”.

In a series of inflammatory personal attacks, he accused Zelensky of pestering Trump for money and weapons, manipulating Western leaders and rejecting proposals for negotiations. He also alleged that the Ukrainian President had brought the US and NATO to the brink of a global nuclear confrontation with Russia.

“In short, the Kiev scumbag regularly spits straight in the face of the US President, ignoring his demands and turning influential Americans [and not-so-influential Europeans] against him,” Medvedev wrote.

He continued: “To this festering green parasite, the President of the United States is a nobody.”

The intervention came as Russian sources separately accused Ukraine of using British-supplied Storm Shadow cruise missiles, alongside drones, to strike a major Russian defence-related plant in Yelets, in the Lipetsk region. The facility was described as a key producer of batteries and accumulators used in missile systems, aviation and other military equipment. Thick black smoke was reportedly seen rising from the site after three or four missiles struck.

The allegations surrounding the attack were not independently established in the material provided.

Medvedev’s call marks a further escalation in the Kremlin ally’s hostile rhetoric towards Kyiv. His attempt to portray Zelensky as an affront to Trump appears designed to exploit tensions over US support for Ukraine and the future of negotiations.

Yet the appeal to assassination also underscores the gulf between Moscow’s demands and any diplomatic process built around the sovereignty and security of Ukraine. Rather than offering a route towards compromise, Medvedev’s intervention presents the Ukrainian President’s removal as a solution to a conflict Russia launched.

He ended with a bitter twist on a familiar expression of political loyalty: “So much for ‘he may be a son of a bitch, but he’s our son of a bitch.’”