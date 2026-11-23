Billions of pounds in additional NHS funding poured into hospitals under Labour are failing to deliver more appointments, operations and scans, raising fresh questions over whether taxpayers’ money is being squandered rather than improving patient care.

An analysis of official figures from 111 acute and specialist hospital trusts suggests that some hospitals have received substantial increases in resources while the amount of treatment they provide has stagnated or even fallen.

In several cases, productivity has deteriorated despite significant funding boosts.

The findings come amid growing concern within the health service over its ability to convert record spending into tangible improvements for patients.

Dr Penny Dash, chairman of NHS England, warned earlier this year that a “staggering increase” in spending had been accompanied by a “significant reduction in productivity”.

Damian Hinds, the Shadow Health Secretary, said the scale of the waste was “simply unacceptable”, insisting that trusts must be held responsible for how they spend public money.

“The scale of the waste in the NHS is simply unacceptable and we must make sure trusts spend every pound of taxpayers’ money responsibly,” he told The Telegraph.

He blamed inflation-busting pay settlements for absorbing additional funding without securing corresponding improvements in output, accusing unions of repeatedly demanding more money because they believed the Government would give way.

“Far too much of NHS cash has vanished into inflation-busting pay deals without accompanying agreement on productivity,” he said.

Hinds also criticised what he described as Labour’s improvised, top-down reorganisation of the health service, arguing that it had further destabilised an already struggling system.

The Telegraph compared hospital productivity between April and July 2026 with the same period a year earlier, exposing striking differences between trusts.

East Lancashire Hospitals NHS Trust recorded a 16 per cent increase in resources, yet appointments, operations and emergency department visits remained stagnant. Productivity consequently fell by 14 per cent.

The pressure on patients was also evident in its emergency departments. In September, 14 per cent of patients spent more than 12 hours in A&E, compared with a national average of 10 per cent.

The Walton Centre, a specialist neuroscience hospital, also struggled to translate additional funding into treatment. Despite receiving 4.5 per cent more resources, its treatment activity fell by 3.8 per cent, driving a 7.9 per cent decline in productivity.

Patients were also facing longer waits. Its median waiting time between June and August stood at 19.3 weeks, against 13.1 weeks nationally.

University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire recorded a similar deterioration, with resources rising by 4.8 per cent in real terms while treatment fell by 0.4 per cent. Productivity dropped by 4.9 per cent.

The figures have renewed scrutiny of whether simply increasing NHS budgets can resolve the service’s deep-rooted problems.

Sir Jim Mackey, the NHS England chief executive, acknowledged earlier this year that the health service had often delivered better results when financial pressures forced it to use resources more carefully.

“If I’m absolutely honest, in all the time I’ve been in the NHS, we’ve performed better, we’ve got better results when things are actually quite tight,” he said.

“Generally, when we’ve had flexibility, we tend to not spend it well.”

However, other trusts demonstrated that higher productivity was possible without substantial increases in funding.

Royal Devon University Healthcare increased treatment by 11.7 per cent with little additional resource, lifting productivity by 11.1 per cent. Epsom and St Helier University Hospitals delivered an 8.5 per cent increase in treatment without any change in spending.

The Royal Marsden, meanwhile, increased treatment by 8.4 per cent despite a 1.6 per cent reduction in resources, producing a 10 per cent rise in productivity.

An NHS spokesman cautioned against drawing sweeping conclusions from the figures, describing them as a snapshot of the opening months of the financial year and pointing to disruption caused by summer heatwaves.

The spokesman also said the NHS had delivered more than £10 billion in efficiencies in each of the previous two complete financial years, exceeded productivity targets and met key milestones in reducing waiting times.

But the contrasting performances leave Labour facing a difficult question: how much more public money can be committed to the NHS if hospitals cannot consistently demonstrate that additional spending is producing more treatment for patients?