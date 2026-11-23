Ukraine has delivered a humiliating blow to Vladimir Putin’s naval ambitions, striking two Russian vessels at a Libyan naval base in an extraordinary long-range drone operation that Kyiv says sank one of Moscow’s newest warships.

The attack, carried out approximately 1,500 miles from the Ukrainian front line, marks a striking expansion of Kyiv’s ability to take the war deep into territory previously considered beyond the reach of its forces.

Among the vessels targeted was the Russian corvette Merkury, a modern warship Putin personally championed and the Kremlin presented as a symbol of Russia’s resurgent naval power.

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) confirmed that seven domestically manufactured naval drones were deployed from a mothership in Sunday’s operation off Benghazi, in eastern Libya. The assault also targeted the dry cargo vessel MV Angara, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said was being used to transport weapons for the Russian military.

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Zelenskyy described the operation as “exemplary” and released dramatic footage showing unmanned surface vessels approaching the Russian warship before crashing into its hull. The resulting explosions illuminated the night sky above the naval base, exposing the vulnerability of Russian military assets operating thousands of miles from the battlefield.

“We continue our operations in designated waters. We are responding to Russia’s aggression. We are developing Ukrainian weapons,” Zelenskyy said.

The SBU declared that the attack demonstrated the growing geographical reach of Ukraine’s military-industrial capabilities.

“The defence forces of Ukraine have once again demonstrated that the Russian military fleet and its logistics networks have no safe routes, even far beyond the Black Sea,” it said.

An exemplary Ukrainian operation in response to Russia’s war. I thank the warriors of the Security Service of Ukraine and all our Defense Forces of Ukraine who took part in carrying out these tasks. I received detailed briefings on the operation’s steps yesterday and today – the… pic.twitter.com/eW6DGfPuIZ — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) November 23, 2026

The destruction of the Merkury would represent a particularly embarrassing setback for Putin, who had taken a personal interest in the vessel long before it entered service.

In 2019, the Russian president toured the St. Petersburg shipyard where the corvette was under construction, endorsing its name in a deliberate invocation of imperial naval history.

The name recalled a celebrated Russian brig that fought off two Turkish warships in the Black Sea in 1829. Moscow later revived the name for the modern vessel, seeking to link Russia’s contemporary navy to its military traditions and historical victories.

At the 2023 Navy Day parade, Putin singled out the Merkury among 30 newly commissioned vessels, presenting it as evidence that Russia was “consistently building up the power of its fleet”.

He also praised its St George flag as “a sign of the inviolability of our naval traditions”, adding that he was “gratified” the historic name had been restored.

Russian state media had similarly promoted the corvette as a technological achievement. Tass described it as the country’s newest missile corvette, while television channel TV Tsentr claimed its stealth technology made it “invisible to radar”.

Yet its apparent destruction in a Ukrainian drone assault thousands of miles from home raises uncomfortable questions about the protection of Russian naval infrastructure and the effectiveness of Moscow’s security arrangements with its overseas partners.

The attack also underscores how Libya has become an increasingly important extension of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Although geographically distant from the principal battlefields, the divided North African country has developed into a strategic staging ground for Moscow’s military ambitions. Russia has cultivated close relations with the eastern-based administration of Khalifa Haftar, using its influence in the region to strengthen its presence across North Africa and the Sahel.

The Merkury had reportedly docked at the Benghazi naval base to refuel and replenish supplies under a cooperation agreement between Russia and the eastern Libyan authorities.

The precise nature of its mission, however, and the contents of any cargo aboard the vessels have not been disclosed.

Ukraine has increasingly sought to exploit Moscow’s overseas military networks. In April, the Associated Press reported that Ukrainian drone specialists had been operating at military installations in Misrata, Tripoli and Zawiya in western Libya.

In September, Libyan authorities rejected reports by CNN that Ukraine had been permitted to use a military base to launch attacks against Russian shadow fleet vessels in the Mediterranean.

The rival, UN-recognised administration in Tripoli subsequently warned against involving civilian infrastructure in the conflict, expressing alarm over the risks associated with foreign military operations.

Sunday’s assault threatens to intensify those tensions.

Residents in Benghazi reported hearing powerful explosions and witnessing flames at the naval facility during the early hours. Civil defence teams were dispatched to extinguish the resulting fire, according to authorities in eastern Libya.

Moscow did not immediately respond to the reported destruction of the Merkury. The UN Support Mission in Libya, however, expressed “serious concern”, demanding an “immediate, independent and transparent investigation”.

“Libya cannot afford, and must not become a battleground for foreign conflicts,” the mission said.

For Kyiv, the operation represents another demonstration of the increasingly sophisticated weapons developed since Russia launched its full-scale invasion more than four and a half years ago.

Naval drones have become a central component of Ukraine’s strategy to challenge a Russian fleet that possesses considerably greater conventional maritime firepower.

In 2024, Ukraine’s General Staff announced that its naval drones had destroyed the Russian landing ship Caesar Kunikov off the coast of Crimea, which Moscow annexed in 2014.

Kyiv has also targeted vessels associated with Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, the network of tankers suspected of transporting Russian oil to circumvent Western sanctions. Ukrainian operations have increasingly extended into the Mediterranean, far beyond the immediate theatre of war.

In March, a Russian liquefied natural gas carrier sank off the Libyan coast following an attack that Putin blamed on Ukraine.

Sunday’s strikes suggest that Moscow’s overseas military infrastructure may now be increasingly exposed to the same asymmetric warfare that has inflicted mounting damage on its forces in the Black Sea.

For Putin, the implications extend beyond the loss of another warship. A vessel he personally celebrated as a symbol of Russia’s naval resurgence has apparently become the latest casualty of a Ukrainian weapons programme designed to demonstrate that distance offers no guarantee of protection.