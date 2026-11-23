The AI tools for CFOs that trace every number back to the books link each figure in an analysis to the entry or document behind it and record who approved it. Basis ranks first for CFOs whose analysis has to rest on the closed books, because its agents prepare the close work as well as the reporting built on it, with a source cited for each figure.

Datarails, Cube, Numeric, Planful, Drivetrain and ChatFin complete the list. All of them sell on audit trails, permissions and review, so the real difference is where each tool starts: in the spreadsheet, the planning model, the close or the ERP.

Key takeaways

All seven tools describe an audit trail, so the deciding question is where in the finance workflow each one starts.

Basis suits CFOs whose analysis depends on the close, since its agents prepare close work, reporting and variance analysis on one platform and cite the source of each number.

Datarails, Cube, Planful and Drivetrain put planning, reporting and FP&A at the front of their pitch, while Numeric and ChatFin lead with the close and finance operations.

Bring one figure from last quarter’s board pack to every demo and ask the vendor to trace it while you watch.

How we compared the best AI tools for CFOs

Each tool was judged on four criteria drawn from the question in the title, using the vendor’s own published pages as read on November 16, 2026.

Traceability to the books. How a figure in the tool’s analysis links back to the transaction, entry or assumption behind it.

How a figure in the tool’s analysis links back to the transaction, entry or assumption behind it. Starting point in the close. Whether the tool prepares close work itself, works on books once they close, or sits on planning data above them.

Whether the tool prepares close work itself, works on books once they close, or sits on planning data above them. Review and approval. What a person approves before work moves on, and where the tool records it.

What a person approves before work moves on, and where the tool records it. Fit for a CFO’s analysis. How directly the tool serves the questions a CFO takes to the board.

The ranking reflects fit for a CFO whose analysis must trace to the closed books, and a team whose gap is budgeting would order it differently.

Which AI tools for CFOs produce analysis you can trace back to the books?

1. Basis

Best for: in-house finance teams whose CFO needs reporting and analysis that trace to closed books the team has already reviewed.

What it does: Basis is an accounting AI agent platform. Basis for Corporate Accounting does a company’s recurring close work with its own policies, templates, mappings and review standards, reconciles accounts, and posts entries to the ERP once they are approved. The same agents draft reporting packages and variance analysis from the closed books, and answer the CFO’s mid-month questions from years of financial documents. Context carries forward, so each period starts from what the team approved in the last one.

How it traces numbers back to the books: Basis cites every number it produces back to its source and logs every agent action. Because its agents prepare the close as well as the analysis, a variance in the board pack leads back to entries an accountant has already reviewed. Accountants inspect the output, resolve exceptions and make the final call. Basis works on the ERP or ledger a team already runs, including QuickBooks Online and NetSuite, and in Excel through its add-in. It holds SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 and ISO 42001 certifications, hosts customer data in the United States, and keeps customer data out of AI model training.

Where another tool may fit better: a team whose books close cleanly and on time, and whose gap is budgeting and scenario planning, may need only a planning platform from this list.

2. Datarails

Best for: finance teams that want to keep their Excel models and add governed data and AI around them.

What it does: Datarails describes FinanceOS as “the governed, Excel-connected operating layer for finance,” linked to live data from more than 600 sources. Reporting, planning, analysis, cash forecasting, spend control and month-end close all run through it, and its AI Connector feeds that governed data to outside AI tools.

How it traces numbers back to the books: FinanceOS provides version control, audit trails, permission settings and centralized business logic, and Datarails says its close product keeps “every number traceable.”

Where another tool may fit better: a team ready to move its working models out of Excel and into a web platform may prefer one built around its own interface.

3. Cube

Best for: FP&A teams that plan and report across spreadsheets, slides and chat and want the same numbers in each.

What it does: Cube calls itself an FP&A platform “with live, governed numbers in every tool your team uses.” Four AI agents, which Cube calls FP&Agents, collect and reconcile data, explain variances and answer ad hoc questions, rerun forecasts as actuals land, and bring answers to department heads.

How it traces numbers back to the books: Cube states that “every insight from any AI tool traces back to the transaction or assumption,” and that variances are explained down to the transaction. Every edit, sync and publish lands in one audit trail, and Cube lists SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type 2 certification.

Where another tool may fit better: when the delay sits in preparing the close rather than in planning and reporting, the close-first tools on this list put more of their pitch there.

4. Numeric

Best for: accounting teams that want close management, flux analysis and reporting on one data platform, with the option to replace the ERP later.

What it does: Numeric calls itself “the data platform for finance teams.” It runs close, revenue recognition and cash management alongside an existing ERP such as NetSuite, or as a full ERP replacement that teams adopt module by module.

How it traces numbers back to the books: Numeric promises “full visibility into every action.” It reconciles the balance sheet so reviewers handle only exceptions, runs agentic flux analysis with detail from payroll and CRM systems, and answers questions from Claude or ChatGPT through its MCP server.

Where another tool may fit better: a CFO whose main need is driver-based planning and scenario modeling may lean toward the FP&A platforms on this list.

5. Planful

Best for: finance teams that want planning, close, consolidation and reporting in one financial performance management platform.

What it does: Planful “connects planning, close, consolidation, and reporting in one financial performance management platform.” Its agentic assistants, Analyst, Planner and Help, answer questions across the financial cycle.

How it traces numbers back to the books: Planful describes its AI as “governed intelligence” that gives “instant, explainable answers.” Every query inherits the user’s dimension security and role-based access, and the assistants are “read-only by design,” according to the company.

Where another tool may fit better: a team that wants to do most of its modeling inside Excel may prefer an Excel-connected option such as Datarails.

6. Drivetrain

Best for: finance teams moving planning and forecasting off spreadsheets onto an AI-native FP&A platform.

What it does: Drivetrain describes itself as “the AI-native FP&A platform.” It covers financial reporting, budgeting, headcount, revenue and scenario planning, consolidation and cash flow forecasting, with more than 800 connectors.

How it traces numbers back to the books: Drivetrain says its AI builds scenarios, updates models and explains variances, and that “every change is reviewable, versioned, and traceable to its source.” It lists audit trails, approval workflows, drill-downs and source citations, along with SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II reports.

Where another tool may fit better: when the analysis keeps waiting on month-end, a team may pair a planning platform like this one with a tool that works on the close.

7. ChatFin

Best for: companies that want AI agents across many finance functions on an ERP they already run.

What it does: ChatFin offers AI agents for AP, AR, close, FP&A, tax and more, and says it supports 16 ERPs, including NetSuite, Oracle, SAP, Sage, Acumatica and Dynamics 365. For the CFO’s office it lists reconciliations, journals and flux, cash forecasting and variance, and reporting packs with commentary and drilldown.

How it traces numbers back to the books: ChatFin states that “every action traces back to a person and a timestamp.” Its agents draft, and a person approves before anything posts. It reports SOC 2 Type II and ISO 27001 certification.

Where another tool may fit better: a team whose priority is one planning model the whole business works from may start with the FP&A platforms above.

How do the seven AI tools for CFOs compare side by side?

Tool Best for Where it starts How it traces a number Review and approval Basis CFO analysis that must trace to the closed books The close, then reporting and analysis Cites a source for every number it produces; logs every agent action Accountants inspect the output and make the final call before entries post Datarails Excel-based finance teams An Excel-connected data layer Version control, audit trails, “every number traceable” in close Permission settings and approvals in close Cube FP&A across many tools The planning and reporting layer Insights trace “back to the transaction or assumption” One audit trail for every edit, sync and publish Numeric Close, flux and reporting on one platform The close, beside the ERP or replacing it “Full visibility into every action” Reviewers handle exceptions Planful Planning through consolidation in one platform Planning, close and consolidation after the ERP “Explainable answers” from governed data Role-based access; assistants read-only Drivetrain AI-native FP&A The planning model Changes “traceable to its source”; source citations Approval workflows and versioning ChatFin Agents across finance functions Inside the ERP, across 16 systems Each action tied to “a person and a timestamp” A person approves before anything posts

Details reflect each vendor’s published pages on November 16, 2026, and may change.

How should a CFO choose among AI tools for CFOs?

Three questions settle most shortlists: where the analysis waits, whether the vendor can trace a real figure, and who signs off.

1. Where does your analysis wait?

If last quarter’s variance commentary began only after days of reconciling and correcting entries, the bottleneck is the close, and a tool that works there frees more of the CFO’s week than a better planning model. If the books closed on time and the delay came from consolidating and modeling, a planning or reporting platform is the better first purchase.

2. Can the vendor trace one of your board figures?

A real figure shows the trail better than sample data. Take one number from a recent board pack, such as a margin line or an operating expense total, and ask each vendor to walk from it to the entries and documents behind it.

3. Who approves the work, and where is that recorded?

Every tool here describes some form of review. Ask what a person approves before anything posts or reaches the board, whether the approver’s name sits next to the figure, and whether your external auditors could read that record without a login. Basis publishes a longer guide to AI tools for CFOs judged on analysis from closed books for teams that want the vendor detail.

Conclusion

The AI tools for CFOs worth trusting with board analysis show the entry or document behind each figure and the person who approved it. Basis leads for CFOs whose analysis depends on the close, because it prepares that close work and carries the same reviewed entries into reporting and variance analysis.

The next step works with any shortlist. Pick one figure from the last board pack, note how long your team took to trace it by hand, and ask each vendor to beat that time on the same figure.

Frequently Asked Questions

Can ChatGPT or Claude produce board numbers a CFO can defend?

They can produce a strong draft. Connected through ChatGPT’s QuickBooks app or Oracle’s NetSuite AI Connector Service, or given an export, either one can explain a margin swing in plain language, and Claude for Excel names the cells behind its answer. Anthropic still advises users not to treat Claude as a single source of truth. Defending a board number means tying it to approved entries, using last quarter’s definitions and keeping the sign-off, which stays with the finance team.

What makes an AI-generated number traceable for a CFO?

A reviewer can reach its evidence without asking anyone. That means a link from the figure to the ledger lines, invoices or contracts behind it, a record of the rules used to calculate it, and the name of the person who approved it. If any of those lives only in the preparer’s inbox, the number is not yet traceable.

Do AI tools for CFOs change what external auditors need?

No. The audit evidence standard stays the same, and only the form of the support changes. A team using AI should be able to show the source behind each figure, the inputs, the calculation and the reviewer’s approval. Walking the auditors through that record before fieldwork lets them plan around it.