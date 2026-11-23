More London founders now open a second company in a UAE free zone without packing up and moving. IFZA, the International Free Zone Authority in Dubai, is one of the routes they ask about most, because the whole company formation in UAE can run online.

The questions below tend to come up before the first payment is made. The answers draw on IFZA’s own guidance, UAE government sources and the UAE corporate tax rules.

Does an IFZA business setup require a trip to Dubai?

No. IFZA says no physical presence is required during incorporation: documents go in online, the Memorandum of Association is signed electronically and the licence arrives by email. So if the question is whether you can set up an IFZA company from abroad, IFZA’s answer for the incorporation itself is yes.

The paperwork is short: the application form naming the ultimate beneficial owner, a passport copy and a digital passport photo, with UAE residents adding their Emirates ID and visa copy. IFZA puts the process at a few business days.

Do I get a residence visa with the company?

Not automatically. IFZA says a founder can begin with a zero-visa package and upgrade later to add visas for themselves and a team. A visa does change the travel picture, though: the medical test and the Emirates ID are both completed in the UAE, so plan one trip to Dubai in person if you want residence.

Does company formation in the UAE make me a UAE tax resident?

Owning the company does not settle it. Under UAE rules, an individual can become tax resident by spending 183 days or more in the UAE in any 12-month period; by spending 90 days there while holding a UAE residence permit or UAE or GCC nationality and keeping a permanent home or running a job or business there; or by having the UAE as their usual home and the centre of their financial and personal interests.

Fewer than 183 days does not automatically keep you outside those rules, and owning a company without living there does not automatically bring you inside them. Keep a day count and a note of where you take the company’s decisions.

Does the company pay UAE corporate tax if I run it from London?

The company is its own taxpayer. Free zone companies are taxable persons under UAE corporate tax, must register with the Federal Tax Authority, and a new company must apply within three months of incorporation.

Free zone status alone brings no 0% rate. A company has to qualify for it, on qualifying income only, and one condition is adequate substance: the core income-generating activities must take place in the free zone, with enough full-time staff, assets and spending there. A one-person company run entirely from London should test that point before assuming the 0% rate.

Do I need an office in Dubai?

IFZA notes that virtual workplaces are allowed for some free zone companies. Its entry-level flexi desk gives a shared workstation with 10 hours of access a week, an IFZA address and one hour of meeting room use a month, with larger desks and offices available as the business grows.

Will a UAE bank open an account for a remote owner?

Each bank runs its own checks and makes its own decision. IFZA itself advises solo founders to ask, before choosing a zone, whether the lack of a UAE residential address may create hurdles, so treat the account as a separate task with its own timeline.

What still applies in the UK?

UK tax rules keep applying whatever the UAE position. HMRC can treat a company as UK resident if its central management and control is in the UK, so a Dubai company whose real decisions are made at a desk in London may be taxed here. The UK’s controlled foreign company rules and your own residence status matter too, which is why advice on both sides is worth taking before you start.

A short rule to finish: form the company remotely, add a visa only if you will use it, and keep a clear record of your days and your decisions in each country.

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