Britain’s civilian institutions are not sufficiently prepared to support military operations in a major conflict, with responsibilities between government, local authorities and the Armed Forces remaining poorly defined and largely untested, a damning House of Lords report has warned.

The National Resilience Committee said the Government was right to rebuild Britain’s home defence arrangements, but warned that the relationship between civilian resilience and military preparedness remained dangerously underdeveloped.

In a stark assessment, the committee said civilian organisations would almost certainly be required to support military operations during a major conflict while keeping essential public services running.

“The responsibilities and arrangements involved are not sufficiently defined or tested,” it concluded.

The report urged ministers to use the Government’s Home Defence Programme to establish precisely how civilian and military preparations would operate together, clarifying the responsibilities of central government, local emergency responders, critical infrastructure operators and other civilian partners.

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It also called for regular training and cross-government exercises to test whether those arrangements would work under the extreme pressure of wartime conditions.

Paddy McGuinness, the former Deputy National Security Adviser, told the committee that Britain’s existing military aid to civil authorities framework largely assumes support flows in one direction.

In a major conflict, however, the relationship would have to change, with civilian authorities expected to support the military, as they did during the Second World War.

Lieutenant General Sir Charles Collins told the committee that the Government was not pursuing a Finnish-style total defence model, although he suggested there was scope to develop a broader system of voluntary reserve service.

The committee also called for a major expansion of the Armed Forces’ Gap Year Foundation Scheme, recommending a vigorous public information campaign aimed particularly at young people not in education, employment or training.

The Army intends to launch the scheme, modelled on Australia’s programme, in September 2026. The report said £13 million had been allocated for the initial pilot.

Defence ministers said this week that the Home Defence Programme and a Defence Readiness Bill were being developed. The legislation would give the Government powers to respond to an escalation towards war and is expected before the end of the current Parliament.

The report raises a fundamental question about Britain’s ability to withstand a major conflict: whether its civilian infrastructure and institutions could sustain the country while simultaneously supporting the military.