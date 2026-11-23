Natural England could be among the public bodies facing abolition under Government plans to dismantle parts of Britain’s sprawling quango system, as ministers come under growing pressure to remove regulatory obstacles to housebuilding and infrastructure projects.

First Secretary of State Louise Haigh declined to rule out scrapping the environmental regulator when questioned about reports that several arm’s-length organisations could be abolished as part of a major restructuring of the state.

Speaking to Sky News on Monday, Haigh confirmed that the number of quangos would fall, but refused to identify which bodies would be targeted.

“We’re considering all arms-length bodies, both devolving, dissolving, and bringing back into departments because we cannot continue with this situation where politicians look round and can’t take responsibility for the actions that people have elected their government for,” she said.

Her comments came ahead of a speech to the CBI in which she is expected to accuse successive governments of “outsourcing responsibility to a sprawling web of regulators and arm’s-length bodies”.

According to The Times, Natural England is among the organisations being considered for abolition, although the Government has not confirmed the reports.

The prospect has reignited criticism of the regulator, which opponents accuse of obstructing plans to deliver desperately needed homes, clean energy projects and major infrastructure.

Sam Richards, chief executive of campaign group Britain Remade, cautiously welcomed the prospect of Natural England being scrapped, arguing that unelected agencies should not have the power to veto developments considered essential to economic growth.

He said reversing the trend of transferring authority to independent bodies was necessary, but warned that abolishing the regulator alone would achieve little if the underlying restrictions remained unchanged.

“This should be a small part of a wider reform package, including to the Habitats Regulations, so Britain can build the clean energy, homes and infrastructure the economy needs,” he said.

The debate has also become a political battleground, with the Conservatives claiming that ministers are borrowing from proposals they announced only weeks ago.

Shadow Environment Secretary Victoria Atkins accused the Government of copying part of the Conservative approach and urged it to adopt the entire package.

“Seven weeks ago, the Conservatives announced the first phase of our plan to return common sense to the countryside by scrapping Natural England and the Environment Agency,” she said.

Under the Conservative proposals, powers currently held by the regulators would be returned to ministers, farmers and landowners, with the party arguing this would improve accountability, transparency and outcomes for agriculture and nature.

The Government now faces a difficult balancing act: reducing regulatory complexity and accelerating development without undermining environmental protections. Whether Natural England survives the proposed overhaul remains unanswered.