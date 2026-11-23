England is heading into an unusually early flu season, with infections rising weeks ahead of expectations and NHS medical chiefs warning of mounting pressure on hospitals already struggling with record demand.

September recorded higher flu activity than the same period in each of the previous four winters, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), with surveillance data showing infections beginning to climb as early as August.

Although overall prevalence remains relatively modest, the upward trend is being reflected across several measures, including positive test results, GP consultations for flu-like symptoms and emergency department attendances. A&E visits have already exceeded the levels normally expected at this stage of the year.

The latest figures reveal that the proportion of flu swabs testing positive rose from 5 per cent to 6.5 per cent during the week of September 28 to October 4. Hospital admissions reached 1.97 per 100,000 people.

The early increase has prompted warnings that the NHS could face a particularly difficult winter, with flu arriving before hospitals have had an opportunity to recover from months of intense pressure.

Professor Frankie Swords, the NHS national medical director, described the emerging picture as presenting “slightly ominous early signs of winter pressure”.

She said flu admissions were already at the highest level she could recall seeing at this point in any year.

The warning comes after emergency departments experienced their busiest summer on record, while hospitals continued to operate close to capacity. According to Professor Swords, average hospital occupancy stood at 95 per cent throughout September, leaving limited room to absorb a further influx of seriously ill patients.

The rising flu burden is also coinciding with an increase in Covid-19 infections, creating the prospect of multiple respiratory viruses placing simultaneous demands on already stretched services.

Medical experts have urged eligible people not to delay vaccination, warning that the early arrival of influenza could signal a longer period of transmission.

Professor Antonia H, from the University of Glasgow’s Centre for Virus Research, said: “an early rise in influenza cases may indicate a more intense influenza season overall, because earlier onset is associated with a longer period of community transmission and higher cumulative case numbers.”

However, she cautioned that “onset timing alone doesn’t determine severity”.

The UKHSA has identified young adults aged 18 to 24 as the main drivers of the current increase. Two influenza A subtypes, H1N1 and H3N2, are circulating simultaneously across England, alongside influenza B.

Both A subtypes are covered by this year’s vaccine, although health authorities have identified minor genetic changes in the circulating H1N1 strain compared with the version used in vaccine production.

Professor Ho said it was too early to determine whether those changes would affect how effectively the vaccine protects against infection.

The national vaccination campaign has already delivered jabs to 3.9 million people since launching at the beginning of last month. Pregnant women, toddlers and school-age children became eligible from September 1, while people aged over 65 and other adults at increased risk were able to access vaccinations from October 1.

Evidence from last winter underlines the potential impact of the programme. UKHSA estimates suggest vaccination prevented approximately 100,000 hospital admissions and 7,000 deaths.

Professor Sir Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford Vaccine Group, said vaccination remained the most important step for those vulnerable to severe illness.

“There is one simple action for all those who are at risk because of age or their underlying health conditions, which is to get vaccinated as soon as possible and before we reach the peak of transmission,” he said.

People who are not eligible for an NHS flu jab can explore workplace vaccination schemes or pay privately. High street pharmacies typically charge around £20, although some retailers offer vaccinations for less than £10 through membership programmes.

Karen Bonner, NHS London’s chief nurse, also appealed to eligible residents to act quickly.

“I urge all eligible Londoners to get vaccinated by booking an appointment or visiting a walk-in site as soon as possible,” she said.

The flu warning is being compounded by a sharp resurgence in Covid-19. National figures show infections more than tripled between August and September, rising by 230 per cent from 1,374 to 4,589.

Hospital admissions linked to Covid have increased five-fold over the past month, with infections climbing by almost 30 per cent in the final week of September alone.

Dr Alex Allen, a consultant epidemiologist at the UKHSA, said: “Over the last month or two we have seen increases in COVID activity, both in terms of case numbers and hospital admissions.”

He said the pattern was consistent with seasonal changes, as colder weather and more time spent indoors created favourable conditions for respiratory viruses to spread.

“As we enter winter, changes in weather and people spending more time indoors contribute to the spread of respiratory viruses,” he said.

“In addition, immunity gained from previous infections and vaccinations can wane over time.”

Health authorities have urged eligible people to receive Covid vaccinations without delay.

With flu arriving earlier than in recent winters, Covid infections accelerating and hospital beds already heavily occupied, the NHS faces the prospect of a winter surge before the coldest months have even begun. The scale of the challenge will depend on how quickly infections spread — and how many vulnerable people take up the protection offered by vaccination.