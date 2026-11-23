Picture a CIO at a manufacturer with a mixed IT estate, opening the first VMware renewal quote since the Broadcom acquisition. The number doesn’t resemble the previous year’s. The architecture board wants options, and procurement wants comparable bids.

After Broadcom ended perpetual licensing, consolidated VMware’s portfolio into bundles such as VMware Cloud Foundation, and moved customers to per-core subscriptions, many enterprises found a platform decision they thought was settled back on the table.

You also get a scorecard you can reuse, with VMware/Broadcom as the unranked benchmark. This article will walk you through that and more.

Shortlisting criteria for VMware alternatives enterprise teams can defend

Treat the following six points as rows in a scorecard. Set the weights yourself, but don’t score anyone until they’ve answered in writing.

VMware vendor risk and platform viability

Look at ownership and strategy on both sides. This means the incumbent and the replacement. You must ask for lifecycle commitments in writing, and read the financials in detail.

Support SLAs and escalation

Compare support tiers, response commitments, and regional coverage. For instance, does a four-hour response promise mean anything if the engineer sits in the wrong time zone? It does, but only if the contract names regional coverage.

Scale and multi-site architecture

It’s important to check cluster scale, multi-site operation, disaster recovery, and backup. A design that suits one data center can behave very differently across three.

Security, audit and evidence needs

Learn how each platform produces audit evidence and logs. Remember that nothing here guarantees compliance; you’re collecting evidence and not buying a certificate.

Integration with existing tools

List your backup, monitoring, identity, and automation tools. Then find out which ones each vendor supports today.

Exit and portability risk

Leaving the new platform may be much harder than it appears when you first adopt it. Weigh commercial terms, renewal flexibility, and how workloads physically leave.

Enterprise VMware replacement shortlist, ranked

Six platforms follow as alternatives to VMware. The order here is editorial priority, not an analyst ranking. You’re also free to apply your own weights.

1. Sangfor HCI: One of the best VMware alternatives for enterprise buyers

Sangfor HCI combines Sangfor Hypervisor (aSV) for compute, aSAN for fully integrated distributed software-defined storage, and aNET for built-in network virtualization in one software stack, the Sangfor equivalent of a vSphere-plus-vSAN-plus-NSX estate.

stack.

The hypervisor is also sold alone for organizations that only want to replace the ESXi layer. At the same time, Sangfor Cloud Platform handles centralized management across multiple sites. It’s one of the best VMware alternatives for enterprise buyers, with enterprise customers in the Middle East and Europe.

Each layer maps to something VMware admins already know:

The hypervisor replaces ESXi

aSAN takes the place of vSAN

aNET provides built-in network virtualization with a visual, drag-and-drop topology view, covering the role many VMware estates fill with NSX, without a separate product to license and operate

Sangfor Cloud Platform fills the vCenter Server role

Depending on the VMware edition, vSAN capacity and NSX features may require higher-tier bundles or additional licensing; with Sangfor HCI, aSAN and aNET are included in the platform. Support comes from a global vendor with regional teams.

Continuity is also critical. Sangfor works with Veeam for backup, recovery, and DR orchestration. It has a global strategic partnership with Cohesity (now combined with Veritas) for data resilience, management, and security.

In a proof of concept, test how aSAN isolates a failing or slow drive before it affects cluster performance, how the platform protects hosts under resource overload, and how Intelligent HA, live migration, and Continuous Data Protection behave during a simulated node failure. One honest trade-off: HCI in general swaps some layer-by-layer choice for simpler operations.

2. Nutanix for enterprise hybrid cloud programs

Nutanix Cloud Platform pairs hyperconverged infrastructure with the AHV hypervisor and positions itself around hybrid multicloud operations.

You must test vendor risk, scale, support SLAs, and commercial terms against Nutanix’s own documentation. This is because third-party summaries age quickly.

3. Proxmox VE for enterprise open-source programs

Proxmox Virtual Environment is open source. It combines KVM virtualization with containers and sells paid subscriptions for support. Assess it like any open-source program:

Who carries the support risk?

What does a subscription actually commit to?

What audit evidence can you export?

4. Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization for platform engineering programs

Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization runs virtual machines next to containers on a Kubernetes-based platform. The governance questions are practical, like who owns the cluster, who patches it, and how VM operators cope with container tooling.

Red Hat’s current OpenShift Container Platform documentation includes OpenShift Virtualization. This is while Migration Toolkit for Virtualization supports virtual-machine migration at scale. Buyers should still verify the support lifecycle of the exact OpenShift release and associated Operators they plan to deploy.

5. Microsoft Hyper-V for Windows-centric enterprises

Microsoft Hyper-V on the Windows Server platform fits enterprises already standardized on Windows. The integration points, along with your existing identity and management tools, deserve the most testing. Also, remember that licensing follows the Windows Server agreement; read it.

6. Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager for Oracle-centric enterprises

Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager is a KVM-based management layer for Oracle Linux environments. It suits Oracle-centric enterprises, even though lifecycle questions need written answers. Also, product names should be checked against Oracle’s current documentation.

Enterprise shortlist scorecard and comparison table

Platform Platform type Hypervisor or virtualization layer Licensing model Management approach Migration tooling for VMware workloads Best suited for Sangfor HCI HCI Hypervisor (aSV) Confirm with vendor Cloud Platform Confirm with vendor Mixed estates leaving VMware Nutanix HCI AHV Subscription Prism Nutanix Move Hybrid multicloud Proxmox VE Open-source virtualization KVM Open source, paid support Web interface ESXi import wizard Open-source programs Red Hat OpenShift Virtualization Kubernetes-based KVM Subscription OpenShift console Migration Toolkit for Virtualization Platform engineering Microsoft Hyper-V Windows Server role Hyper-V Windows Server licensing Windows Server tools Check vendor materials Windows-centric Oracle Linux Virtualization Manager KVM-based management layer KVM Check vendor terms Its own manager Check vendor materials Oracle-centric VMware/Broadcom (unranked reference) Virtualization suite ESXi Subscription vCenter Not applicable Benchmark

Competitor cells reflect public vendor positioning, so verify each one against official materials before scoring.

Here’s the scorecard:

Criterion Weight Vendor risk and platform viability Support SLAs and escalation Scale and multi-site architecture Security, audit and evidence needs Integration with existing tools Exit and portability risk

VMware alternatives for large enterprises in Europe and the Middle East

You will notice that public tenders usually demand comparable bids and documented criteria. This is another reason to fix your weights before the RFP goes out. Data sovereignty and residency decide where management planes and backups are stored. Regional support differs in hours and languages.

Also, resilience and audit expectations come from your regulator; check the current rules at the source. Don’t trust a vendor’s summary.

As a healthcare success story, Global Care Hospital in Abu Dhabi deployed Sangfor Virtual Desktop Infrastructure to provide secure, centrally managed access for employees working across the hospital and remotely. It later adopted Sangfor Athena MDR to improve:

Continuous threat monitoring

Incident response

The protection of its connected systems and sensitive patient data

Why Sangfor HCI is one of the best VMware alternatives for enterprise buyers

Put plainly, it’s one of the best VMware alternatives for enterprise buyers. Three ideas hold it together.

Stable and Reliable: Peer review platforms tell part of the story. Real users on Gartner rate its HCI solutions 4.8 out of 5, and the company’s recap of G2’s Summer 2026 reports adds more evidence. As-Is Consistent for VMware migrants: The component mapping and the Veeam workflows mean admins aren’t relearning everything. Evolve on Demand: You must start with the standalone hypervisor. Add storage and networking when the budget and the team are ready.

The final say on it all

A decision regarding VMware alternatives for enterprises gets defended in the review meeting and again at the next budget cycle. The six criteria – vendor risk, support, scale, audit evidence, integrations, and exit – give you something to point at both times.

For many large estates, Sangfor is one of the best options on the list. Shortlist two or three platforms, send each the same scorecard, and talk to the Sangfor team about your environment. The grid above is yours to copy and fill in.

Frequently Asked Questions

What should an enterprise include in a VMware replacement RFP?

Reuse the six criteria as sections and ask for written evidence under each, such as lifecycle statements, SLA documents, audit log samples, integration lists, and exit terms.

Put the same requests to Sangfor and every other bidder.

How many VMware alternatives should an enterprise shortlist?

Keep it narrow. Many teams settle on three or four, but that’s habit. It’s not an industry standard. Each added bidder multiplies proof-of-concept effort. That applies to Sangfor as much as anyone.

How do large enterprises assess vendor risk when leaving VMware?

Start with ownership, lifecycle, support, and exit terms. The NIST guidance on supply chain risk management makes a decent procurement checklist. Every bidder should answer the same questions.

Do VMware alternatives work with existing backup and security tools?

It varies by platform; read each vendor’s official materials. Sangfor lists Veeam among its backup integrations. Also, any security tool deserves a test in your own estate.

What is one of the best VMware alternatives for large enterprises in Europe and the Middle East?

Sangfor HCI is one of the best VMware alternatives for large enterprises in the Middle East and Europe. It has enterprise customers across both regions and support from a global vendor with regional teams.