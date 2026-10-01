Putin’s army takes staggering losses as September toll reaches record highs

Russian forces suffered an estimated 46,230 personnel losses in September, according to Ukraine’s General Staff, marking the highest monthly figure recorded by Kyiv so far this year as Moscow struggles to sustain its offensive without launching a new mobilisation.

The September estimate exceeded the previous 2026 peaks of 42,860 losses in July and 42,020 in August. According to Ukrainian figures, monthly Russian personnel losses have risen from 31,710 in January to 46,230 in September — an increase of almost 46 per cent.

“This dynamic demonstrates the complete inability of the occupying forces’ military leadership to achieve its objectives, as well as the growing accuracy and effectiveness of Ukrainian units’ strikes,” Ukraine’s General Staff said.

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The figures come as manpower has become an increasingly important constraint on Russia’s ability to maintain the intensity of its operations along the front.

Ukraine has made inflicting casualties on Russian forces an explicit strategic objective. Mykhailo Fedorov, then Ukraine’s defence minister, said in January that Kyiv aimed to “kill 50,000 Russians per month”, arguing that losses on that scale could undermine Moscow’s capacity to sustain the war.

September’s estimate puts Russian losses closer to that threshold than at any point this year.

The pressure on Russia’s manpower pool is particularly significant because Moscow has so far sought to sustain the war largely through contract recruitment and financial incentives rather than announcing another nationwide mobilisation.

According to Janis Kluge, a research fellow at the German Institute for International and Security Affairs, 234,000 new military contracts were signed during the first eight months of 2026, compared with 260,000 over the same period last year, citing regional budget data.

That decline has sharpened questions over whether recruitment can keep pace with battlefield losses.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, December 2025 was the first month in which Russian personnel losses exceeded the number of troops Moscow managed to recruit. Since then, manpower replacement has remained a central problem for the Kremlin as it tries to maintain offensive operations without the political and economic costs of a fresh mobilisation.

Ukrainian intelligence has claimed Russia’s General Staff is prepared to mobilise about 300,000 people in 2026 and a further 300,000 in 2027 if required. Those plans have not been independently confirmed.

The scale of the losses also highlights the increasingly attritional character of the war. Russia retains significant advantages in manpower and industrial capacity, but sustaining attacks at high intensity requires Moscow to continually replenish units suffering casualties at the front.

Ukraine has sought to exploit that equation not only through conventional battlefield operations but through long-range strikes, drones and attacks on Russian military infrastructure.

The Kremlin, meanwhile, has rejected Ukrainian assessments of Russian losses and does not publish comprehensive current casualty figures. President Vladimir Putin has also continued to portray Russia’s military position as sustainable.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in July that Russia had suffered more than 1.5mn troops killed or wounded since the full-scale invasion began. That figure, like Ukraine’s monthly estimates, cannot be independently verified.

For Kyiv, however, the September figures provide evidence of a strategy aimed at turning Russia’s numerical advantage into an increasingly expensive liability.

The critical question is whether Moscow can continue replacing troops quickly enough to sustain its offensive operations — and whether Ukraine can maintain the tempo of strikes required to keep increasing the cost of Russia’s war.

At 46,230 estimated losses in a single month, September represents the closest Ukraine has come this year to the 50,000 monthly casualty threshold its leadership has identified as strategically significant.