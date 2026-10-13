Poundland faces administration as 12,000 jobs hang in balance despite sales recovery

Poundland could collapse into administration as early as Tuesday, putting around 12,000 jobs at risk and threatening the future of one of Britain’s best-known discount retailers, despite signs that its trading performance is beginning to improve.

The chain’s owner, US investment firm Gordon Brothers, is seeking a buyer after acquiring the business for just £1 in summer 2025. But competing takeover bids have yet to secure a deal, leaving approximately 650 remaining stores exposed to an increasingly uncertain future.

The scale of the potential collapse has raised questions over how a retailer reporting renewed sales growth has arrived at the brink of administration — and whether the demands of its financial backers are obstructing a rescue.

Usdaw, the shopworkers’ union, warned that a decision on Poundland’s future could come within hours. Bally Auluk, a national officer at the union, said sources inside the company had raised serious concerns about the prospect of administration.

“There are deep concerns that the business could go into administration, which would be a disaster for our members,” he said.

The union claims Gordon Brothers wants any prospective buyer to repay a £30mn loan it extended to Poundland, potentially complicating negotiations at a critical moment. The investment firm has already overseen the closure of about 150 stores since taking control from Pepco, following years of financial decline at the retailer.

Auluk also questioned why Poundland continued to be characterised as a struggling business when it had recently reported improving sales and publicly praised staff for their efforts.

The contrast is striking. Poundland recorded like-for-like sales growth of 6.4 per cent in the final quarter of its 2026 financial year, with trading gathering pace through September and October. Management is also testing a redesigned store format across 15 locations, placing greater emphasis on general merchandise and its PEP&CO clothing range, which has reportedly delivered stronger profitability than the wider business.

Those figures offer a potential foundation for a turnaround. They do not, however, resolve the financial and ownership questions now threatening the chain’s survival.

Poundland managing director Barry Williams and former Pepco chairman Andy Bond are leading a bid alongside Irish property company Martin Property Group. A spokesman for Poundland described Martin as the leadership team’s “preferred partner”, while stressing that the priority was to secure the best outcome for the business, employees and suppliers.

Investment firm Modella Capital has also expressed interest, with its bid understood to have support from Williams and Bond. Irish family business Henderson Property Group is another potential suitor.

Meanwhile, Aldi and Lidl are reportedly interested in acquiring individual store sites rather than purchasing the entire chain — a prospect that could leave Poundland’s workforce facing a very different outcome from a takeover of the business as a going concern.

The crowded field of bidders offers hope of a rescue, but interest alone cannot guarantee one. A sale dependent on resolving competing offers, financing demands and the company’s future structure must be concluded before time runs out.

For Poundland’s employees, the stakes are immediate. Thousands of livelihoods now depend on whether a buyer can agree terms quickly enough to prevent administration. For Britain’s high street, the potential loss of a familiar discount retailer would be another reminder that even improving sales may not be enough to secure a business when financial pressures and ownership uncertainty collide.

The coming hours could determine whether Poundland’s recovery continues under new ownership — or whether a retailer serving millions of cost-conscious shoppers faces a far more damaging reckoning.