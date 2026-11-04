Poundland rescue bid raises hopes for 10,000 jobs, but questions mount over little-known bidder

Poundland could be thrown a financial lifeline after an obscure investment group offered £12.5m to rescue the embattled discount retailer, in a last-minute intervention that promises to protect thousands of jobs but has raised questions about the credibility and funding of its proposed takeover.

Xyra Group Holdings submitted its offer to owner Gordon Brothers on Monday, giving the US restructuring firm until the end of today to respond.

Its proposal would provide £12.5m upfront towards a £30m shareholder loan, more than twice the £5mn immediate payment offered by rival bidder Martin Property Group.

The stakes are considerable. Poundland employs about 10,400 people across the UK and Ireland, according to Xyra’s estimates, while the group claims a further 30,000 jobs depend indirectly on the retailer through suppliers, delivery networks and its presence on high streets.

Xyra says it intends to retain Poundland’s existing management team and expand the business internationally. A source close to the company told ITV News that it had assembled a board with the expertise needed to turn around the retailer, which is now on the brink of insolvency.

But the proposed rescuer has a strikingly limited record. Xyra was established less than two years ago, has never acquired a retail business and has yet to complete any acquisition. Its latest Companies House filings, submitted in August, showed net liabilities of £296 — meaning its liabilities exceeded its assets by that amount.

Its 23-year-old founder, Manvedeep Singh, claimed in a YouTube video last year, since deleted, that the group had identified 50 potential acquisitions. None has so far been completed.

The source of the money for the Poundland offer is also unclear. Asked how the proposed acquisition would be financed, a company source said the funds would come “from within our group”, but provided no further details.

Xyra is seeking to counter concerns about its track record by pointing to the experience of its proposed leadership team. Its website names Andrew Brode, who took technology company RWS to the stock market; Graham Martin, formerly a senior figure at restructuring adviser AlixPartners; and Dave Elston, a former e-commerce executive at Clarks.

Brode became a director of Xyra on October 31, just two days before the Poundland offer was submitted.

A source close to the group told ITV News that the board had the necessary experience to rescue the chain. “They possess the experience in abundance. There are a lot of reputations here on the line. We cannot afford to say anything that isn’t factual.”

Xyra’s proposal is one of two bids still being actively considered. Martin Property Group, whose offer was backed by Poundland managing director Barry Williams and chief financial officer Shaun Wills, has seen its proposal rejected, although discussions have not ended entirely.

A third approach from Innovest Holdings also failed to persuade Gordon Brothers’ advisers that it had the financial backing to complete a purchase. Innovest attracted public support last weekend from Reform UK’s Robert Jenrick and is being advised by Charles Bunker, who stood as a Reform UK candidate in Hitchin at the last general election.

The uncertainty has attracted interest from some of Britain’s largest retailers, but none is understood to want to buy Poundland as a whole. Tesco, Iceland, B&M, The Range and Lidl have all signalled interest in acquiring parts of its store portfolio, raising the prospect that the business could be broken up if a rescue cannot be agreed.

That possibility has intensified tensions between Poundland insiders and Gordon Brothers. Some have accused the American firm of deliberately steering the retailer towards administration, arguing that closing stores and selling stock ahead of Christmas could prove more profitable than securing a buyer for the entire chain.

Gordon Brothers acquired a majority stake in Poundland for just £1 in June 2025 and subsequently began a sale process. Last week, the retailer filed a notice of intention to appoint administrators after its board concluded that a two-month search for a buyer had failed.

Mark Newton-Jones, who heads Gordon Brothers’ European operations and previously ran Mothercare, defended the firm’s stewardship in a letter to government business adviser David Bickerton on Monday. He said the group had provided £85mn in additional financing since taking control.

Newton-Jones pointed to rising inflation, higher staffing costs and rampant shoplifting as factors that had prevented Poundland from generating cash sustainably.

The dispute is now moving into the political arena. MPs on the Business, Innovation, Science and Trade Committee have asked Gordon Brothers to appear before Parliament next week to explain its role in the retailer’s looming insolvency.

Liam Byrne, the Labour MP who chairs the committee, said Poundland should not be allowed to collapse without proper scrutiny of the alternatives.

“Every report suggests Poundland is a viable, profitable business with a future ahead of it without good reason to let it crash and burn, and then break it up and sell it off piece by piece,” he said.

With Xyra’s deadline for a response approaching, Gordon Brothers faces a decision that could determine whether Poundland survives as a national retailer or is dismantled through an administration process. The larger offer may improve the prospects of a rescue, but the unanswered questions over funding and execution leave the future of thousands of jobs uncertain.