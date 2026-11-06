‘Gordon Brothers has rolled the dice’: Poundland faces administration as 12,000 jobs hang in the balance

Poundland is edging towards administration despite Britain’s cost-of-living crisis, putting approximately 12,000 jobs at risk as ministers turn up the pressure on its American owners to secure a rescue for one of the country’s best-known discount retailers.

Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds met representatives of Gordon Brothers on Thursday in an increasingly urgent attempt to prevent the collapse of the high-street chain, after the investment firm rejected a takeover proposal that could have offered a route to protecting thousands of jobs.

The meeting was brought forward as concerns mounted that Poundland was running out of options. Gordon Brothers, which acquired the retailer for just £1 last June, has been challenged by ministers to demonstrate that it is doing everything possible to find a buyer and preserve the business.

Both Reynolds and Prime Minister Andy Burnham have questioned why a rescue agreement has yet to materialise, with the Government increasingly concerned about the potential consequences for employees and the wider retail sector.

A source close to the Business Secretary said Reynolds had made clear that the American investment firm must take responsibility for the retailer’s future.

“[He] has been firm that Gordon Brothers must do everything in their power to protect jobs and provide certainty for workers,” the source said.

“He is pleased to have secured this commitment from Gordon Brothers in the meeting and will continue to hold the company to account and closely monitor developments.”

Gordon Brothers has insisted that discussions with potential buyers remain active, but acknowledged the scale of the difficulties facing the chain after years of instability, restructuring and financial pressure.

The firm said it was “pursuing all avenues through the sales process”, while warning that Poundland “remains challenged and vulnerable”.

It added that it was “engaging in active discussions on offers with interested parties”.

Defending its involvement, Gordon Brothers said the retailer had already been in serious financial difficulty when it acquired the business.

“When Gordon Brothers acquired the business, it was in distress and required a radical restructure, urgent operational change and significant funding, which we provided to support the company’s ability to trade.”

The comments underline the scale of the commercial challenge facing any prospective buyer. Poundland needs more than a change of ownership as it requires a sustainable business model, sufficient funding and a strategy capable of competing in an increasingly crowded discount retail market.

Sean Moran, an insolvency partner at law firm Shakespeare Martineau, said it was particularly striking that a discount retailer could be approaching collapse at a time when households were struggling with the cost of living.

“It does seem counter intuitive that a discount store appears to be heading for administration as the country remains midst of a cost-of-living crisis. Poundland nevertheless faces the same challenges as other high street retailers with a combination of increases to the cost of its workforce and supply costs having ratcheted due to global conflicts whilst its customers are lured by better deals offered by competitors.”

Moran suggested that administration might form part of Gordon Brothers’ calculations, potentially allowing the business or selected parts of it to be sold under a different ownership structure.

“Gordon Brothers has rolled the dice and will be hoping that the administration can achieve a more favourable outcome, perhaps through a pre-pack sale of all or part of the business, than trading on in its current guise.”

A pre-pack administration can allow an administrator to arrange a sale before formally appointing administrators, potentially enabling some or all of a business to continue operating under new ownership. However, it does not guarantee that jobs, stores or existing operations will be preserved.

Moran warned that the prospect of such a process would offer little comfort to employees facing uncertainty.

“This will be tough news for the staff with many no doubt hoping for a rescue package via a pre-pack that will preserve some jobs.”

For ministers, the stakes are considerable. The loss of thousands of retail jobs would represent a significant blow to communities that rely on Poundland stores for employment and affordable everyday goods.

For Gordon Brothers, the next stage of the sales process could determine whether it can secure a better outcome through a restructuring or whether the retailer’s future will be decided through insolvency.

The central question is whether a credible buyer can emerge before the remaining options disappear. With 12,000 jobs hanging in the balance, the Government is demanding answers, but the ultimate test will be whether Poundland can survive as a viable business rather than simply change hands.