British retailers and food manufacturers have welcomed Andy Burnham’s new trade agreement with the European Union as a significant breakthrough for businesses struggling with post-Brexit bureaucracy, but have warned that the Government must provide clear guidance and sufficient preparation time to prevent the transition becoming another costly headache.

The agreement, negotiated at a summit in Brussels, covers food and agricultural exports, emissions trading and youth mobility.

Its most immediate commercial impact is expected to come from a proposed alignment of British and EU sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) rules, governing the movement of food, plants and agricultural products.

The arrangements, scheduled to take effect from March 2028, are intended to remove much of the additional paperwork and border friction introduced after Brexit.

For retailers operating complex supply chains across the Channel, the prospect of fewer checks and simpler procedures has been greeted enthusiastically. But industry leaders have made clear that the political announcement is only the beginning: the economic benefits will depend on how effectively ministers translate the agreement into practical arrangements.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), described the SPS agreement as a “big win” for the sector, arguing that reduced barriers would benefit businesses and consumers throughout the supply chain.

“Reducing border friction and simplifying trade will cut costs and support smoother trade in food, drink and plants between the UK and EU, including moving goods to Northern Ireland,” she said.

“The benefits will be felt across the entire supply chain, from producers and suppliers through to retailers and the millions of consumers they serve.”

However, Ms Dickinson warned that businesses needed “at least 18 months” to prepare for the new system, alongside detailed and timely instructions from the Government.

“The priority now must be to get the detail right and give businesses at least 18 months, alongside clear and early guidance, to transition to the new arrangements without unnecessary cost or disruption.”

The BRC has also cautioned against expectations that the agreement will immediately translate into cheaper supermarket shopping. Although lower administrative costs could ease pressure on suppliers, retailers say wider inflationary pressures remain substantial and are unlikely to disappear as a result of the deal.

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) similarly welcomed the agreement, while warning that rebuilding Britain’s agricultural export business will take considerable time.

NFU president Tom Bradshaw said the organisation had worked with ministers to secure the arrangement, which should help British producers regain access to European markets. However, he cautioned that some British products had already been replaced by competitors from elsewhere during the years of additional trade barriers.

He also welcomed the creation of agricultural trade specialists in Europe and England to represent British farming interests.

“Reaching this agreement is only the beginning. Its success will ultimately depend on how it is implemented and the UK Government’s ability to influence future EU rules that work for British farmers,” Mr Bradshaw said.

The retail sector’s enthusiasm was echoed by major food businesses. Alex Freudmann, managing director of Marks & Spencer Food, argued that the agreement would remove unnecessary bureaucracy from the movement of British food into European markets.

“How hard can it be to get a spaghetti bolognese from a factory in Lincolnshire onto a shelf in Dublin?” he wrote in a blog.

“Today, it takes hundreds of extra miles, mountains of paperwork, a vet’s signature and the Latin name of a cow (Bos taurus, if you’re wondering).

“This is what food trade looks like after Brexit. And it’s why we need the UK-EU food trade deal announced today.”

Lidl GB chief executive Ryan McDonnell said closer trading arrangements would “benefit consumers and suppliers alike”, providing greater predictability for agricultural and food businesses.

Asda also welcomed the agreement, but stressed that clear and timely Government guidance would be critical to ensuring a smooth transition.

The Food and Drink Federation (FDF) said manufacturers were “relieved” by the breakthrough, describing it as an opportunity to rebuild exports and reduce friction, including for trade involving Northern Ireland.

Its chief executive, Karen Betts, said: “In time, I’m certain the deal will support a welcome rise in food and drink exports to the EU.”

Burnham has presented the wider package as a major economic achievement, claiming Treasury analysis suggests it could add 0.5 per cent to UK gross domestic product.

“This is good for working people, good for Britain and good for Europe,” he said, describing the agreement as a significant opportunity to stimulate growth.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen characterised the summit as a meeting of “good old friends that are rejuvenating the friendship”.

Yet the diplomatic warmth has not eliminated political tensions. Brussels has imposed a six-month deadline for resolving a separate dispute over tuition fees for EU students attending British universities, with officials suggesting the issue could affect implementation of the wider package.

The UK Government has insisted the trade agreement is already secured and that the dates for its implementation will be set out in a joint statement, rather than being conditional on the tuition fee negotiations.

For British business, the immediate priority is now less about the symbolism of a reset with Brussels than the practical consequences. The agreement offers the prospect of simpler trade and renewed export opportunities, but its success will ultimately be measured in reduced costs, reliable supply chains and tangible benefits for producers and consumers.