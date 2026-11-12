‘Taken millions out when it was on a knife edge’ as Poundland owner accused of pushing retailer towards collapse

Poundland has secured a fresh 10-working-day reprieve from creditors as the embattled discount retailer races to secure a rescue deal and avoid insolvency, with around 11,000 jobs and 600 shops still hanging in the balance.

Court documents show the chain has applied for a second notice of intention to appoint administrators, after its first protection expired on Thursday.

The move temporarily shields the business from creditor action while its owner, US investment firm Gordon Brothers, attempts to negotiate a sale.

The board said funding had been agreed to keep stores trading during the extended period, insisting shops would remain open as usual.

But the latest application underlines the precarious position of a retailer that has become the focus of mounting political pressure and accusations over how its owner has handled the crisis.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham has urged executives to work with the Government to find a solution that protects the chain’s shops and workforce. MPs have gone further, accusing Gordon Brothers of deliberately cutting off funding and pushing the business towards the brink.

After a private meeting with Poundland bosses on Wednesday, Liam Byrne, chairman of the Commons business committee, said Gordon Brothers had “taken millions of pounds out of Poundland when the business was on a knife edge”. He also raised “concerning signs it’s been strangled of access to its own funds”.

Gordon Brothers bought Poundland for £1 last year and launched a sale process in September, having described the retailer as “challenged and vulnerable” despite attempts to improve its performance and provide fresh funding.

Advisers have been sounding out potential buyers for the entire business and parts of its store estate. Tesco has discussed proposals to acquire as many as 150 shops, while Iceland and Lidl have also been linked to interest in parts of the chain.

Xyra Holdings, an investment firm, has emerged as a possible buyer for the whole business. Irish property group Martin Property Group is also understood to remain interested, after previously having a takeover offer rejected. Poundland’s management named Martin Property Group as its preferred bidder last month.

The competing proposals offer a possible route to preserving at least part of the business, but the timetable is tightening. The second notice provides a further window to negotiate, not a guarantee that a buyer will emerge or that the retailer can survive in its current form.

Poundland’s board said the sale process was continuing and that the latest move was intended to identify the best available prospects for shareholders, creditors and employees.

If no agreement is reached, administrators are expected to be appointed, with corporate restructuring firm AlixPartners understood to be lined up.

For staff and suppliers, the next 10 working days could prove decisive. A chain built around low prices and thousands of high-street jobs is now fighting simply to secure the time needed to find a future.