The Royal Air Force is being forced to move fighter jets, refuelling aircraft and other military assets into hardened shelters overnight amid growing fears that hostile drones could strike British air bases.

The protective measures follow a series of security alerts at military installations, including suspected drone incursions and arrests linked to suspicious activity near sites used by British and American forces.

According to Sky News, aircraft will increasingly be stored inside hangars and other secure facilities to reduce their vulnerability. Where sufficient protective infrastructure is unavailable, anti-drone netting, similar to the barriers widely deployed across Ukraine, is expected to be installed.

The measures reflect mounting concern that Britain’s military installations can no longer be regarded as safe from the types of aerial threats that have transformed warfare in Ukraine.

Earlier this month, personnel at RAF Lakenheath received an emergency alert instructing them to shelter in place during a suspected drone incursion. It was the second such incident at the Suffolk base since 2024.

Five men were also arrested following suspicious activity near RAF Fairford in September, with Counter Terrorism Policing subsequently identifying suspected Iranian state involvement.

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Both Lakenheath and Fairford are used by US forces. The security concerns have prompted Washington to relocate a strategic bomber fleet away from Fairford.

In October, two Latvian nationals were arrested after allegedly breaching the perimeter of RAF Molesworth, which houses Nato intelligence operations.

The incidents have intensified pressure on the RAF to rethink how it protects its most valuable military equipment from relatively inexpensive unmanned aircraft.

Anti-drone netting, which has become a familiar sight across Ukraine, is designed to shield military assets, critical infrastructure and transport routes from incoming Russian drones. Its potential use at British bases reflects how lessons from the battlefield are increasingly influencing domestic defence planning.

Air Chief Marshal Sir Harv Smyth has warned that the RAF must prepare for a future in which Britain itself cannot be treated as a sanctuary.

“There is no sanctuary at home, you are fighting from the UK, but you need to get on the move,” he said.

He emphasised the importance of rehearsing aircraft dispersal, a tactic that involves distributing military aircraft across multiple locations rather than concentrating them at a handful of vulnerable airfields.

“As a service, we have proved that if we need to, we can take what people would have called ‘eggs in one basket’ and spread it across the length of the United Kingdom and keep operating,” he told an audience at the Freeman Air and Space Institute.

The construction of a new runway at RAF Brize Norton over the summer provided an opportunity to practise the approach, allowing aircraft to be distributed between locations stretching from Prestwick in Scotland to Boscombe Down in Wiltshire.

The RAF’s ability to defend the domestic front was also tested in March during a fortnight-long exercise, codenamed Agile Warrior.

The air force described the operation as “designed to rigorously test the RAF’s ability to protect the United Kingdom in an increasingly contested and volatile global security environment and forms a critical step to ensuring the RAF remains ready to ‘fight tonight’ in defence of the nation”.

Limited details have been released about the findings or any vulnerabilities exposed during the exercise. Ground and air units operating across several RAF bases were reportedly required to respond to simulated cyber-attacks and incoming missile threats.

Air Chief Marshal Smyth said further exercises would follow, emphasising the need to ensure the service was “as ready as we can with all of the tools that we have optimised for what we think the fight might be”.

The shift towards hardened shelters, protective netting and dispersed operations underlines how seriously the RAF is taking the prospect of attacks on military infrastructure at home.