Andy Burnham has refused to apologise for engaging with social media influencers after a controversial TikTok video filmed outside Downing Street triggered a political storm, insisting he was right to reach younger audiences despite condemning the footage as “wrong” and “inappropriate”.

The Prime Minister was challenged at Prime Minister’s Questions by Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch over a now-deleted video posted by TikTok star Max Balegde, which featured sexually explicit language outside the famous black door of No 10.

Mr Burnham said: “I won’t apologise for engaging with young people.”

He acknowledged, however, that the content itself was unacceptable, adding that “it was wrong” and “inappropriate”.

In the clip, Mr Balegde lip-synced to a song containing the lyrics “bomboclaat p****wagon chicken nuggets” while standing outside the Prime Minister’s official residence.

Bomboclaat is a Jamaican profanity referring to a menstrual cloth, while the second term is slang for female genitalia.

Mr Balegde subsequently insisted the video had not been intended to cause offence, although he apologised to anyone who had been upset by it.

“My content is always meant to be silly, fun, and light-hearted. If anybody was offended by that video, I sincerely apologise,” he said.

He also accused right-wing commentators of manufacturing outrage, claiming: “Nobody was offended for weeks until revolting right-wing people tried to put this disgusting narrative on it.”

He added that he understood why people might find the footage offensive and had removed it for that reason.

The controversy extended beyond the original TikTok. In a separate YouTube post filmed inside Downing Street, Mr Balegde claimed there was “wine on tap” but that he had been “shouted at for having a glass of wine downstairs”.

He had delivered a speech at an event inside No 10 on 9 November, attended by Mr Burnham. Footage of him posing inside the building was accompanied by the caption: “They hate when you serve c*** at 10 Downing Street X.”

At PMQs, Ms Badenoch condemned what she described as “disgusting and pejorative comments about women’s private parts, obscene language that referred to white women as cheap meat. This is grotesque”.

She accused Labour MPs of hypocrisy, arguing that those who regularly speak about tackling violence against women and girls had remained silent over the incident.

“So will the prime minister now apologise for debasing his office and for allowing that vile video to be recorded on the steps of No 10?” she asked.

Mr Burnham responded that the video had been removed and its creator had apologised.

“An inappropriate video was taken down, and the creator has rightly apologised, and she was right to call out that because it was not acceptable,” he said.

But he rejected Ms Badenoch’s wider criticism of his decision to engage with online personalities, accusing her of sneering at platforms and influencers popular with younger people.

“She sneers at TikTokers. She sneers at influencers. Young people are looking to these people for their information, and I won’t apologise for doing that,” he said.

Earlier, Bridget Phillipson, the women and equalities minister, described the video as “totally unacceptable” and welcomed its removal.

However, she defended Mr Burnham’s decision to host content creators, arguing that politicians needed to “reach people where they are” if they wanted to connect with younger audiences.