The average flat in the London Borough of Barnet sold for £364,000 in August 2026, 7.3% less than a year earlier. Over the same period the average rent on a flat in Barnet rose 2.7% to £1,741 a month (ONS, August and September 2026). For buy-to-let in London, a lower price and a higher rent both raise the yield on entry. For a buyer in Turkey, the question is how much of that yield survives tax, fees and the cost of borrowing.

Key facts for buyers in Turkey, November 2026

A non-resident who already owns a home pays Stamp Duty Land Tax at standard rates plus 5% and 2% on every band (HMRC).

On a £364,000 London flat, that stamp duty comes to £33,680, or 9.3% of the price.

Non-resident buy-to-let mortgages usually need a deposit of at least 25%, or 40% on loans above £1 million (HSBC, 2026).

Bank Rate rose from 3.75% to 4% on 5 November 2026 (Bank of England).

From 6 April 2027, rental profits in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are taxed at 24%, 44% or 49% (Autumn Budget 2026).

Why use Barnet as a buy-to-let London example?

Barnet is an outer London borough that runs from Golders Green and Finchley north to High Barnet, and both branches of the Northern line serve it. Its average flat price of £364,000 sits below the London average for flats of £427,000 (HM Land Registry, August 2026). The arithmetic below works the same way for any London borough.

What does buy-to-let in London cost a buyer in Turkey?

The largest entry cost is Stamp Duty Land Tax (SDLT), the tax paid in England on completion, the day the purchase money is paid and the keys are released. Overseas buyers hold London property on the same legal terms as UK buyers, and conveyancing, the legal transfer of ownership, follows the same steps.

A buyer who already owns a home anywhere in the world, including Turkey, pays a 5% surcharge on every band.

A buyer who has spent fewer than 183 days in the UK in the 364 days before completion pays a further 2% surcharge.

A buyer who then spends 183 days in the UK within a continuous 365-day period ending no later than a year after completion can reclaim the 2% by applying to HMRC within two years of completion (HMRC, Stamp Duty Land Tax Manual).

The Autumn Budget of 28 October 2026 left SDLT rates unchanged.

On a £364,000 flat, a non-resident buyer with a home in Turkey pays 7% on the first £125,000 (£8,750), 9% on the next £125,000 (£11,250) and 12% on the remaining £114,000 (£13,680): £33,680 in total. Legal fees for a leasehold purchase in England and Wales averaged £1,743 including VAT in 2026 (Property Solvers).

What London rental yield does a Barnet flat produce after costs?

London rental yield is usually quoted gross: a year’s rent divided by the purchase price. At the Barnet averages, gross yield is 5.7%. Net yield is the rent left after the costs a landlord pays every year, divided by the price.

Most London flats are leasehold: the buyer owns the flat for a fixed term while a freeholder owns the building. Leaseholders pay a service charge for the upkeep, insurance and management of the building. The London average service charge was £2,801 a year (Hamptons Service Charge Index 2025). Most leases granted since 30 June 2022 carry a peppercorn ground rent, which in practice means no ground rent.

Example assumptions for this calculation: the average Barnet flat at £364,000, let at the average Barnet flat rent of £1,741 a month, with 5% of the year empty, management at 12% plus VAT on rent collected, £1,200 a year for landlord insurance and repairs, and the £65 a year landlord register fee.

Item Amount a year Rent at full occupancy £20,892 Empty weeks at 5% −£1,045 Rent collected £19,847 Service charge (London average) −£2,801 Management at 12% plus VAT −£2,858 Landlord insurance, repairs and register fee −£1,265 Net income before mortgage interest and tax £12,923

The net yield on these assumptions is 3.6%. The service charge is the line to check first, because flats in a converted Victorian house in Finchley and in a new block with a concierge can carry very different charges.

How does a non-UK resident mortgage work for buy-to-let?

For a buy-to-let mortgage for non-UK residents, lenders test whether the rent covers the mortgage interest at a stressed rate set above the actual rate. Most want the rent to cover that interest by 125–145%, a measure called the interest coverage ratio (Expatica, 2026). On the Barnet figures, rent coverage tests would usually cap the loan below 75% of the price, so most buyers should plan for a larger deposit or a cash purchase. Buy-to-let loans for non-residents come mostly from specialist and expat lenders, and income in Turkish lira is converted at a conservative exchange rate. The rent itself is paid in sterling, which gives a buyer in Turkey an income outside the lira; the purchase money is usually converted and sent to the solicitor’s client account in sterling before exchange. At the keenest lenders, non-resident rates sit around half a percentage point above equivalent resident products (Mortgage One Finance, October 2026).

How is rent from a London flat taxed for a landlord in Turkey?

A landlord living abroad can apply to HMRC under the Non-Resident Landlord Scheme to receive rent without tax deducted and to settle the tax through Self Assessment. Until HMRC approves the application, the letting agent deducts basic rate tax from the rent. From 6 April 2027, rental profits in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are taxed at separate property rates of 24%, 44% and 49% (Autumn Budget 2026). Under the double taxation convention between the UK and Turkey, UK tax on the rent can usually be credited against tax due in Turkey. Buyers should take their own legal and tax advice in both countries.

Which letting rules apply in 2026?

The Renters’ Rights Act 2025 took effect in England on 1 May 2026. Tenancies run on a rolling basis, a landlord needs one of the statutory grounds to regain possession, and rent can rise once a year with two months’ notice. The national register of let properties opens on 15 December 2026, and London landlords must register each let property by 14 October 2027, at £65 per property a year (gov.uk). The legal duties stay with the owner even when an agent manages the flat: an agent can supply some details, but only the landlord can register the property.

Can a buyer in Turkey complete the purchase remotely?

Yes. Viewings run by video, documents are signed in Turkey by power of attorney or witnessed signature, and a UK solicitor holds the purchase money in a client account until completion. Buyers who want one contact for the search, viewings and negotiation can work with a London firm that covers London property investment from Turkey, such as Imperia Property, alongside their own solicitor.

On the Barnet figures, a buyer spends about £35,400 on stamp duty and legal fees to secure net income of about £12,900 a year before finance and tax. The outcome depends on the specific building’s service charge and on where Barnet flat prices go next.

Past and modelled performance does not guarantee future results. Not financial or legal advice.