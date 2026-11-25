An illegal migrant is reportedly among two men arrested after a suspected break-in at the Prince and Princess of Wales’s secluded country home in Norfolk.

The men, both said to be Albanian nationals, were detained following an incident at Anmer Hall, the 10-bedroom Georgian mansion gifted to William and Kate by Queen Elizabeth II as a wedding present.

The Sun reported that one of the suspects had previously lodged an asylum claim which has since lapsed. Norfolk Police are continuing to investigate the alleged burglary.

GB News understands that no members of the Royal Family were at the property when the suspected break-in took place.

The incident triggered a significant police response, with specialist officers, search dogs, drones and the National Police Air Service helicopter deployed to scour the surrounding area.

According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, a police aircraft took off from East Midlands Airport at 6.25pm on Monday before circling an area close to the Sandringham Estate. It returned to the airport almost three hours later.

Norfolk Police said officers were called shortly before 6pm following a report of suspicious activity.

In a statement on Tuesday, the force said: “Two men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary following an incident at a property on the Sandringham Estate last night.

“Police were called just before 6pm following a report of suspicious activity at the address.

“Officers attended and specialist resources, including police dogs, drones and the National Police Air Service helicopter, were deployed to assist with searches in the area.

“Two men were arrested on the estate on suspicion of burglary and trespass. They remain in police custody.”

Anmer Hall sits within the private Sandringham Estate, a short drive from Sandringham House, one of the King’s private residences.

The secluded red-brick property is surrounded by extensive grounds and boasts a private swimming pool and a full-size artificial-grass tennis court.

Kensington Palace declined to comment, saying it would not discuss security matters.

The arrests have caused alarm among residents living close to the royal estate, who described the area as exceptionally peaceful and said they had rarely experienced crime.

One resident told The Sun: “It is so quiet around here; there is never any crime. I am shocked. I hope Kate and William don’t stay away now. They are very well liked and respected in the village.”

Another said: “It is awful to think something like this was going on under our noses. I am horrified.

“We’ve never had any trouble in all the time we have lived here.”

The investigation comes as the circumstances surrounding the suspected intrusion, including how the men allegedly gained access to the estate, remain unclear. Police have confirmed the arrests but have not released further details about the suspects or the property involved.