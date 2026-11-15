A retail smart mirror can be a virtual fitting room, a product-discovery tool or the centrepiece of a branded activation. Providers take different approaches: some build custom AR and AI experiences; others focus on interactive retail displays, content capture or AI clothing try-on.

LOOOK.AI’s DOOH study offers a related data point: in a comparison of immersive AR/AI and standard video, immersive experiences averaged about seven seconds; 15.6% of contacts lasted at least two seconds, versus 1.2% for video. The study analyzed more than 250,000 interactions, though it measured DOOH formats rather than smart mirrors specifically.

This shortlist looks at retail fit, product capabilities, integration, analytics and deployment in the UK. The order is editorial and reflects relevance to commercial retail use; it is not a market-share ranking.

1. FFFACE.ME — Best for custom AR and AI experiences

FFFACE.ME creates custom AR and AI immersive experiences for brands, from in-store AR mirrors to AI storefronts, outdoor screens and live activations. Its work brings creative development together with software, hardware integration and deployment. For experiences designed to run across different screen formats, FFFACE.ME developed LOOOK.AI, a smart-screen platform that can support virtual try-on, product discovery, remote content management and analytics, depending on the configuration.

The team’s UK projects include the Nike AR Mirror at JD Sports on Oxford Street, a permanent interactive storefront for Under Armour on Oxford Street, and an AR storefront for Bershka’s Manchester store opening.

Best for: Fashion, beauty, luxury, FMCG and hospitality brands looking for custom AR or AI experiences across mirrors, storefronts and other screens.

2. Magic Mirror — Best for in-store product browsing and sales assistance

Magic Mirror combines interactive retail displays with digital signage for product browsing, promotions and assisted selling. Its retail tools can connect shoppers with product catalogues and store inventory, while centralised content management supports remote updates and multi-store deployment.

Best for: Retailers who want shoppers to browse a wider product range or check in-store availability through an interactive display.

3. Noonah — Best for branded photo and video experiences

Noonah builds smart mirrors around a simple draw: shoppers see themselves while they interact with a campaign. The camera and touchscreen can guide photo and video capture, apply branded effects, and let visitors share content by QR code. Depending on the setup, the experience can also include product information, recommendations, opt-in data capture and branded prints. Noonah lists a Flannels Beauty Booth among its smart-mirror projects.

Best for: Beauty retailers, pop-ups and campaigns designed to create shareable content and memorable in-store interactions.

4. INDE Vyu AI — Best for AI clothing try-on

INDE’s Vyu AI turns the mirror into a virtual fitting room, using generative AI, computer vision and AR to show garments on a shopper. The provider describes installations for store floors, windows, pop-ups and outdoor media, with experiences managed across locations.

Best for: Fashion retailers exploring AI-powered garment try-on and digital fitting rooms. Confirm UK installation and support arrangements directly with the provider.

5. Folio Mirror — Best for loyalty and in-store content capture

Folio’s interactive mirrors span loyalty, hair and beauty services, fitness and product tutorials. Depending on the model, features can include a product database, photo and video capture, content sharing, customer galleries and analytics. That range makes Folio relevant to retailers and service businesses looking to connect mirror use with loyalty or ongoing customer engagement.

Best for: Retail and service businesses linking mirror experiences with loyalty, product content or customer-created media.

What to compare before choosing a provider

The best fit depends on what the mirror needs to do in your store. Before committing, compare:

Hardware: Display size and brightness, mirror format, camera, touchscreen and sensors.

Software: AR or AI features, virtual try-on, content management and compatibility with existing screens.

Retail integration: Product catalogue, POS, inventory, RFID or CRM connections.

Analytics: Interaction volume, engagement time, product preferences and conversion tracking.

Deployment: Installation, maintenance, technical support and multi-store scalability.

Commercial model: Hardware purchase, software licence, subscription, rental or managed service.

Ask each provider who will maintain the hardware and content, which integrations are included, and what interaction data you will receive after launch.