Britain’s ability to prepare for a potentially escalating confrontation with Russia has been thrown into fresh doubt after the spending watchdog warned that the Government’s £298billion defence investment plan may not be deliverable.

The National Audit Office (NAO) said the Ministry of Defence had only “limited assurance” that it could fulfil the decade-long programme, designed to rebuild the Armed Forces’ war-fighting capability as tensions rise across Europe and beyond.

Its findings raise serious questions over whether Britain can deliver the military strength ministers have promised at a time when NATO faces growing threats from Russia, including fears of hybrid attacks and incursions into allied territory.

Gareth Davies, head of the NAO, delivered a blunt warning: “Much remains to be done to ensure the defence investment plan can be delivered as intended.”

The report comes after Andy Burnham was challenged in the Commons over whether the Russian threat to Britain was now comparable to the dangers faced during the Cold War.

Conservative MP Sir Julian Lewis argued that the scale of the threat demanded a far more ambitious approach to defence spending, pointing out that military expenditure regularly reached between 4.5 and 5 per cent of GDP during the 1980s.

Mr Burnham insisted the Government was not underestimating the danger, telling MPs: “I assure the right hon. Gentleman that there is no complacency here. I understand the seriousness of the points that he is making.”

But the NAO’s assessment exposes substantial financial and operational obstacles behind the Government’s assurances.

Publication of the defence investment plan was delayed after officials uncovered a £28.8billion funding gap, caused by a significant underestimation of the cost of existing military commitments.

Although ministers have since taken steps to address the shortfall, the MoD acknowledged that the programme would be unlikely to remain affordable even if defence spending gradually increased to three per cent of GDP by 2035-36.

The Government has separately pledged to spend 3.5 per cent of GDP on defence by 2035 to meet Britain’s NATO commitment. Yet the watchdog found that the department lacked a detailed plan setting out how that ambition would be financed.

It also warned that attempting to force through an exceptionally steep increase in spending during the final year would create serious delivery challenges.

The financial strain is already being felt. The conflict in the Middle East has added £1billion to defence costs in 2026-27, with the NAO warning that further increases could place additional pressure on subsequent years.

Meanwhile, the MoD’s procurement arm is already operating “unsustainably”, raising the prospect of a growing backlog of military projects that could remain undelivered beyond 2030.

The watchdog also questioned whether the department had sufficiently developed plans to turn its spending commitments into tangible military capability, warning that the scale of the promised investment was not matched by mature delivery arrangements.

The Ministry of Defence defended the programme, insisting it would transform Britain’s Armed Forces through almost £300billion of investment.

A spokesman said more than 400 contracts worth over £4billion had been signed in the four months since the plan was published, arguing that the Government was taking action to respond to the threats facing the country.

But the NAO’s findings expose the gulf between Britain’s defence ambitions and the practical ability to finance, procure and deliver the equipment and capabilities required.

With tensions between NATO and Russia continuing to intensify, and fears growing over drone incursions, sabotage and other forms of hybrid warfare, the consequences of falling short could extend well beyond Whitehall’s budget calculations.

The report leaves ministers facing a fundamental question: whether Britain’s promised military revival can be delivered quickly enough to meet the threats it is supposed to deter.