Boris Johnson has condemned Donald Trump’s description of Vladimir Putin as his “friend” as “putrid” and “nauseating”, accusing the US President of squandering a historic opportunity to bring Russia’s war in Ukraine to an end.

The former prime minister said he had urged Mr Trump to spend the final two years of his presidency securing peace rather than appearing to cosy up to the Russian leader.

Asked about Mr Trump calling Putin “my friend”, Mr Johnson replied: “It’s putrid, it’s nauseating. And it’s depressing to see it.”

The comments follow a meeting between the two presidents at a summit in Shenzhen earlier this month, almost five years after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

As Mr Trump entered the room, he pointed towards Putin and jokingly asked: “Who is he?” Breaking into a smile as he approached his Russian counterpart, he then answered his own question: “He’s my friend!”

Mr Johnson said the US President should recognise the opportunity to use his remaining time in office to force a settlement.

He said he had tried to explain that “instead of seeming to cosy up to Putin, he has a golden opportunity to end the last two years of his presidency by bringing peace to Ukraine, by being tough on Putin”.

Asked why Mr Trump appeared reluctant to take a harder line against Moscow, the former prime minister replied: “Search me guv’.”

He suggested the President’s attitude was rooted in his longstanding grievances over allegations of Russian interference in US politics.

“I think it’s all to do with the history of the way he thinks the Democrats unfairly persecuted him about Russia, Russia, Russia,” Mr Johnson said.

Mr Johnson also suggested the Nobel Peace Prize could provide an incentive for Mr Trump, who has repeatedly said he believes he deserves the award.

“I would say ‘Nobel Prize’,” he said. “I say, ‘if you want that Nobel Prize, Donald, then here is the list of things you need to do’.

“’Bring Putin seriously to the negotiating table, get this war over, Nobel on the nail’.”

The former prime minister also backed deploying European troops to Ukraine before any ceasefire agreement, arguing they could provide logistical support and backfill Ukrainian forces in safe areas, “miles and miles from the front line”.

Asked whether such a deployment risked dragging NATO into a direct conflict, Mr Johnson insisted the alliance was “incomparably stronger than Russia”.

He argued Putin was already “unleashing all manner of horrors on Ukrainians” and that a clear demonstration of Western resolve could help prevent further aggression.

“Being clear to Putin would actually be a kindness to the guy… he needs to see that it is the strategic objective to have Ukraine in as part of the Western group of countries,” he said.